Buchanan to Pepi: How will MLS winter exports fare at their new European clubs? 

Running from Dec. 12 to Feb. 25, this year’s offseason is the shortest in Major League Soccer history. But what it lacks in length, it has more than made up for in player movement. It’s been an incredibly active offseason for players moving in all sorts of directions, including from MLS to Europe.

While it’s exciting to see young talent moving to new, challenging destinations, MLS is inching closer and closer to the point where the quality of outgoing transfers matters more than the quantity. Joining a team with the right environment, need, style, and level of competition really matters and directly impacts a player’s development and success.

As MLS continues to establish itself in the global transfer market, teams from all over Europe are becoming more familiar with young American and Canadian talent – as well as players who started their careers elsewhere and raised their profiles in MLS.

So which young, outbound MLS players are poised for success at their new European clubs? Let’s dig in and grade some of their already completed moves, with an assist from Second Spectrum’s data.

In terms of need, Pepi certainly checked a box for Augsburg, who were 16th in the 18-team Bundesliga in xG generated per 90 minutes before he arrived. Among a host of other things, they needed a goalscorer, someone who could move off the ball and find dangerous spots in the attack. In the FC Dallas homegrown star, they got someone who is learning to do both of those things.

The most expensive MLS transfer of this winter window, Ricardo Pepi’s move to Augsburg in the German Bundesliga earlier this month made waves across the American soccer-sphere.

Regardless of the gap between his goal tally and his xG, Pepi will get plenty of opportunities to develop and refine his on-field play in the Bundesliga. The immediate challenge for Pepi is trying to find his way in the midst of Augsburg’s lackluster attacking style without much possession or attacking chances. The rest of the 2021-22 season may not be especially pretty for Pepi and Augsburg as they fight to move outside of the relegation zone in the Bundesliga, but the 19-year-old US men’s national team starter has an undeniable chance to make an impact in Germany.

Pepi’s nine open-play goals in MLS last year, combined with his 0.26 open-play xG per 90 minutes, placed him near the top of the striker pool in MLS. Only four regular strikers in MLS put together more xG per 90 minutes than Pepi did last season. Still, it’s important to note that Pepi outperformed his expected goals by nearly three goals in 2021, indicating that his scoring numbers may have been inflated last year.

The jury is still out on whether Dike can generate quality, consistent shooting opportunities, but if my offensive tactical approach is built around playing long balls into the forward line, Dike is the kind of No. 9 that I want leading that forward line. While Dike will miss the next eight weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against Peterborough United, he looks like a good fit for West Brom’s tactical style.

Tactically, we already know that Dike can be an effective striker in Ismael’s hyper-direct, vertical style. With his big frame, Dike can win the ball in the air and is extremely active with his off-ball movement. In 2021, the 21-year-old finished in the 93rd percentile among strikers in MLS with his aerial win percentage and in the 90th percentile among all players with his 20.3 off-ball runs per game.

After a successful stint with Barnsley in the English Championship during the second half of the 2020-21 season, Daryl Dike is back in the Championship for the second half of the 2021-22 season from Orlando City . Dike’s old Barnsley manager (and sky-ball expert) Valerien Ismael is still up to his old long-ball tricks at West Brom – and the familiarity between coach and player almost certainly played a part in Dike’s move back to England.

I do wonder if the large difference in tactics between West Brom’s and the USMNT will have a negative effect on Dike’s chances with the national team. Or maybe the two different styles will help emphasize some of the qualities in Dike’s game that make him a unique presence in the Yanks’ player pool. I’m not sure, but we’ll find out as 2022 progresses.

Move details: New York City FC to Rangers FC, 18-month loan with purchase option on Jan. 5

Move grade: B

Becoming NYCFC’s first-ever homegrown signing? Check. CCL minutes? Check. USMNT appearances? Check. MLS Cup? Check.

James Sands, 21, has accomplished a lot in his young career. Though NYCFC clearly have ambitions to keep high-quality players and to compete at the top of both MLS and Concacaf, the timing felt right for Sands to make his move to Europe after helping the Cityzens lift their first MLS Cup in December.

Now, Rangers in Scotland is a somewhat curious destination for Sands.

The Scottish Premiership is arguably a step down in quality from MLS; according to Football League Rankings, Scotland’s top division is 19th in the world in terms of quality, down five spots from MLS. Despite the drop in league-wide quality, Rangers are undoubtedly a hugely successful club. 538 ranks Rangers as the 66th best club team in the world, above every MLS team, just a couple of spots down from the Premier League’s Leeds United, and just a handful of spots ahead of the Bundesliga’s Wolfsburg. Many of their league games won’t be competitive for Sands and Rangers, but their Europa League campaign will provide some strong opponents. They face fellow NYCFC academy product Gio Reyna’s Borussia Dortmund in mid-February.