Official: NYCFC send James Sands to Rangers FC on 18-month loan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Loan

New York City FC have sent James Sands to Scotland's Rangers FC on an 18-month loan through June 2023, the club announced Wednesday. Rangers hold a purchase option as part of the deal.

Sands, 21, has made 65 MLS appearances with NYCFC. He was the club's first-ever homegrown signing. The versatile defensive midfielder/center back helped guide NYCFC to winning MLS Cup in 2021.

“To be able to bring the club its first championship is something that I will remember forever," Sands said in a club statement. "It has been an amazing year and I couldn’t be prouder to have been a part of it – for a club that I have been with for so long. I hope in some way I’ve been able to set an example and inspire other young soccer players and other players in our Academy.