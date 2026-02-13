LAFC vs. Real España: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

LAFC visit Honduran powerhouse Real España on Tuesday evening for a Round One, Leg 1 showdown in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

Leg 2 will be played at LAFC's BMO Stadium on Feb. 24, determining who advances to the Round of 16. The aggregate winner will face Costa Rican side LD Alajuelense.

Will they be able to continue their successful start when LAFC come to town?

Their strong start to the season has been led by the stellar individual form of Darixon Vuelto and Eddie Hernández (three goals), while David Sayago has two goals.

Real España are early leaders in the Honduran first division Clausura, going unbeaten through five matches (3W-0L-2D).

LAFC are back for a new Champions Cup season ⭐️✨ pic.twitter.com/CBF85j8m3h

Qualifying method: 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield next best club

LAFC will play their first match under new head coach Marc Dos Santos, who served as an assistant under previous manager Steve Cherundolo.

It will also be the first full season with MLS-record signing Son Heung-Min, who has forged a dynamic partnership with Denis Bouanga. The South Korean superstar is a Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate, while Bouanga has earned three straight MLS Best XI nods.

This offseason, the Black & Gold acquired Canadian internationals Jacob Shaffelburg (groin injury) and Stephen Eustáquio to join forces with fellow Canuck Mathieu Choinière.