FC Dallas acquire Uruguayan midfielder Joaquín Valiente

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

FC Dallas have acquired midfielder Joaquín Valiente from Uruguayan top-flight side Defensor SC, the club announced Friday.

The 24-year-old Uruguayan is under contract through 2027-28 with options for the 2028-29 and 2029-30 seasons.

Valiente spent last season on loan at Ecuadorian powerhouse Barcelona SC, recording 5g/6a in 48 appearances (all competitions).

He previously produced 13g/21a in 115 games for Defensor, helping the side lift consecutive Copa Uruguay titles (2023, '24).

Valiente is Dallas' third signing from abroad this winter, following midfielders Ran Binyamin and Herman Johansson.

Dallas begin their 2026 campaign at home on Feb. 21 against Toronto FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).