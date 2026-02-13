2026 World Cup: CanMNT players to watch in MLS this season

There are only 111 days between MLS openers and Canada’s first match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
For most players, that will mean roughly 14 league games to impress head coach Jesse Marsch, with the hopes of cracking the 26-man World Cup squad and earning significant minutes at the tournament.
Here are 11 CanMNT players you’ll want to keep an eye on this season – and could play a key role when the global tournament begins in June.
The World Cup roster locks
Mathieu Choinière is one of five Canadians on LAFC's roster this season.
After posting 1g/1a in 13 matches last year while on loan from Swiss side Grasshopper Zurich, the former CF Montréal standout was acquired on a full transfer.
The defining question for Choinière will be the formation head coach Marc Dos Santos opts for. If it’s a three-man midfield, does Choinière shift to the right? How will he fit alongside Mark Delgado, Timothy Tillman and compatriot Stephen Eustáquio?
With 22 caps and a significant role at last summer's Concacaf Gold Cup, the 27-year-old is poised for a massive season regardless.
Maxime Crépeau is back as a starting goalkeeper.
After balancing starts with fellow Canadian James Pantemis on the Portland Timbers last season, he joined Orlando City as their replacement for Peruvian international Pedro Gallese.
He’ll get plenty of opportunities and a chance to face the same Eastern Conference opponents as Inter Miami’s new backstop, Dayne St. Clair, giving Marsch and his staff an easy way to compare the duo.
Crépeau has 29 caps, though he missed out on the 2022 World Cup due to a broken leg he sustained with LAFC in that year's MLS Cup final. This cycle, with health permitting, he very well could start for the CanMNT at the 2026 World Cup.
The heartbeat of Canada’s midfield is on loan at LAFC through June (with a purchase option), leaving Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto in pursuit of playing time.
While Eustáquio experienced highs and lows at Porto, he was limited to around 600 minutes (16 matches) across all competitions in their 2025-26 season.
He needed a change of scenery and a chance to be a key player on a good team heading into the World Cup. That's exactly what LAFC will provide, and he'll play under a Canadian head coach in Marc Dos Santos (who also has a Portuguese background).
With Canada, Eustáquio will be setting up Alphonso Davies and Tajon Buchanan on the wings. Why not do the same with Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga?
One could argue that Richie Laryea was the most critical player for the CanMNT in 2025. By the end of the year, he seemed a starting XI lock.
“If you look at this last phase of our team, including the Gold Cup and even the March window, Richie’s probably been our best player overall,” Marsch said in October. “Richie’s making an incredible case for himself to make sure that he’s a star in the World Cup.”
Laryea finds himself on a revitalized Toronto FC this year. Walker Zimmerman’s defensive presence could allow Laryea to get forward more, and the addition of Brazilian left back Matheus Pereira likely allows him to slide over to right back.
Should Laryea continue to impress with TFC, he could challenge former CF Montréal and Nashville SC defender Alistair Johnston for a starting role on the national team.
The 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year has joined the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions, making Inter Miami CF an even better side than during their dominant stretch run.
Last season, St. Clair recorded a league-best 77.93 save percentage and set single-season career highs in saves (113) and clean sheets (10), helping Minnesota United FC to a historic year.
Joining the Herons, he gets a chance to play and train with some of the world’s best players and chase a 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup title before the World Cup.
St. Clair could be the frontrunner to start ahead of Crépeau, given that he has started against the higher-ranked teams in the last four double-match international windows.
The World Cup roster bubble
Kamal Miller was a key part of Canada’s 2022 World Cup journey but has since fallen back in contention, earning four caps with Marsch’s squad in 2025.
He got the start alongside Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Ralph Priso in last month's Guatemala friendly, and will be pressed to make a statement with the Timbers this season.
Miller certainly has physicality and experience on his side, compared to Priso and Chicago Fire FC’s Joel Waterman. Still, the reality is that he's fighting for a depth center-back role against those two.
One of several Canadians to find a new club this season, Jayden Nelson left Vancouver for Austin FC with the hopes of more regular playing time.
Now, Nelson will get a chance to link up with Facundo Torres, Myrto Uzuni and Brandon Vazquez as the Verde & Black build off last year's turnaround.
“We've been pushing him to be more dynamic in moments where he can get balls in behind,” Marsch said of Nelson in January, after he scored 3g/11a in 40 matches across all competitions with Vancouver.
Nelson put in a vibrant effort in January against Guatemala, recording one shot and creating three scoring chances. It was the type of performance he’ll want to have consistently in Austin.
Jonathan Osorio is a key veteran on the Canadian squad, and that alone could be enough for him to make the final World Cup roster.
Yet, he hasn't been a consistent inclusion in the team as of late, missing out on the September camp against Romania and Wales and not getting minutes against Colombia in October, despite his connection to the country.
With 88 caps since debuting in 2013, the Toronto FC captain will look to make a second straight World Cup team. At the club level, building on his connection with Djordje Mihailovic would go a long way.
Ralph Priso, a midfielder-turned-defender, has the potential to crack Canada's World Cup squad as a center back. Marsch gave Priso minutes at his new position in the January friendly win over Guatemala, and the 23-year-old impressed.
This comes after injuries forced the Vancouver Whitecaps to drop Priso down a line, and he emerged as a reliable starter en route to their MLS Cup 2025 appearance. Vancouver have stuck with him at center back during their 2026 preseason as a ball-playing option.
Priso has thrived in his new position and will likely continue to start for the Whitecaps alongside Tristan Blackmon, the 2025 MLS Defender of the Year.
It’s no secret that Canada have talent on the wings. It’s also no secret that LAFC have two pretty good attackers in transition with Bouanga and Son.
So, where does that leave Jacob Shaffelburg after joining LAFC this winter in a trade? As a player with direct speed, he's potentially an impactful depth piece as he settles in.
Overall, Shaffelburg's situation doesn’t overly change from Nashville SC, where he recorded 4g/2a in 23 matches last season, often contending with Sam Surridge and Hany Mukhtar for key moments.
Shaffelburg is expected to miss the start of LAFC's season after undergoing surgery for a degenerative groin condition in January.
Joel Waterman is seeking a chance at a second World Cup as one of the holdovers from the 2022 team that went to Qatar. After leaving CF Montréal last summer, he settled in well with the Chicago Fire and will look to maintain much of that same form.
Chicago's rebuild under former USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter has been swift, and Waterman will likely have a chance to play alongside South African defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who joins the Fire on a U22 Initiative roster slot.
Given Berhalter’s teams often rely on a controlled, possession-based style of play, this season could pave the way for Waterman to grow in that style and keep hold of his national team role.