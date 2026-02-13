2026 World Cup: CanMNT players to watch in MLS this season

Here are 11 CanMNT players you’ll want to keep an eye on this season – and could play a key role when the global tournament begins in June.

For most players, that will mean roughly 14 league games to impress head coach Jesse Marsch, with the hopes of cracking the 26-man World Cup squad and earning significant minutes at the tournament.

There are only 111 days between MLS openers and Canada ’s first match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

With 22 caps and a significant role at last summer's Concacaf Gold Cup , the 27-year-old is poised for a massive season regardless.

The defining question for Choinière will be the formation head coach Marc Dos Santos opts for. If it’s a three-man midfield, does Choinière shift to the right? How will he fit alongside Mark Delgado , Timothy Tillman and compatriot Stephen Eustáquio ?

After posting 1g/1a in 13 matches last year while on loan from Swiss side Grasshopper Zurich, the former CF Montréal standout was acquired on a full transfer.

Mathieu Choinière is one of five Canadians on LAFC 's roster this season.

Crépeau has 29 caps, though he missed out on the 2022 World Cup due to a broken leg he sustained with LAFC in that year's MLS Cup final. This cycle, with health permitting, he very well could start for the CanMNT at the 2026 World Cup.

He’ll get plenty of opportunities and a chance to face the same Eastern Conference opponents as Inter Miami ’s new backstop, Dayne St. Clair , giving Marsch and his staff an easy way to compare the duo.

After balancing starts with fellow Canadian James Pantemis on the Portland Timbers last season, he joined Orlando City as their replacement for Peruvian international Pedro Gallese.

With Canada, Eustáquio will be setting up Alphonso Davies and Tajon Buchanan on the wings. Why not do the same with Son Heung-Min and Denis Bouanga ?

He needed a change of scenery and a chance to be a key player on a good team heading into the World Cup. That's exactly what LAFC will provide, and he'll play under a Canadian head coach in Marc Dos Santos (who also has a Portuguese background).

While Eustáquio experienced highs and lows at Porto, he was limited to around 600 minutes (16 matches) across all competitions in their 2025-26 season.

The heartbeat of Canada’s midfield is on loan at LAFC through June (with a purchase option), leaving Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto in pursuit of playing time.

One could argue that Richie Laryea was the most critical player for the CanMNT in 2025. By the end of the year, he seemed a starting XI lock.

“If you look at this last phase of our team, including the Gold Cup and even the March window, Richie’s probably been our best player overall,” Marsch said in October. “Richie’s making an incredible case for himself to make sure that he’s a star in the World Cup.”

Laryea finds himself on a revitalized Toronto FC this year. Walker Zimmerman’s defensive presence could allow Laryea to get forward more, and the addition of Brazilian left back Matheus Pereira likely allows him to slide over to right back.