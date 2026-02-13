Atlético Ottawa vs. Nashville SC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

Nashville SC open their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup campaign on Tuesday with a Round One, Leg 1 visit to Canadian Premier League side Atlético Ottawa.

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

Leg 2 will be played at Nashville's GEODIS Park on Feb. 24, determining who reaches the Round of 16 in March. The aggregate winner faces Inter Miami CF , who received a bye as MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi winners.

Rising Canadian center back Noah Abatneh, who got his first CanMNT call-up in January, also features for the club founded in 2020 by LaLiga powerhouse Atlético Madrid.

Coached by former Mexican midfielder Diego Mejía, Atlético have signed two Mexican players ahead of the upcoming CPL season: El Tri youth international Jonantán Villal and fellow midfielder Daniel Aguilar.

Atlético Ottawa are making their Champions Cup debut after winning their first Canadian Premier League title last year.

Qualifying method: 2025 US Open Cup winner

Nashville will participate in the CCC for the second time after winning the 2025 US Open Cup, the club's first major title.

The Coyotes are led by the Designated Player duo of Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge, who combined for 40 of their 58 regular-season goals last season.