Minnesota United sign defender Kyle Duncan

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Minnesota United FC have signed defender Kyle Duncan via free agency, the club announced Friday.

The 28-year-old veteran is under contract through 2026 with an option through June 2027.

Duncan spent the past eight seasons with Red Bull New York, recording 6g/17a in 166 appearances across all competitions. He helped the club lift the 2018 Supporters' Shield and 2024 Eastern Conference title.

Internationally, Duncan received his first call-up for Jamaica during their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. He previously represented the United States at youth and senior international levels.

“Kyle brings MLS experience and a strong understanding of what it takes to compete in this league," said Khaled El-Ahmad, Minnesota's chief soccer officer and sporting director.

"He is a reliable defender who will strengthen our back line and elevate the level of competition within the group. We’re pleased to welcome Kyle to Minnesota."

The Loons begin their 2026 season under newly promoted head coach Cameron Knowles on Feb. 21 at Austin FC (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).