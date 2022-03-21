Big Canada impact? Evaluating MLS players' form for World Cup qualifiers

As Canada look to qualify for the program's first World Cup since 1986, 10 MLS players will aid their country's quest for history when Concacaf World Cup Qualifying resumes this month.
Here's a look at how each call-in has fared during the 2022 MLS season's early days, and what type of role they might be asked to play for head coach John Herdman amid Canada's perch atop the Octagonal table.
This window, Les Rouges visit both Costa Rica (March 24) and Panama (March 30), bookending their hosting of Jamaica (March 27) at BMO Field.
Originally brought in by Vancouver as a centerpiece No. 9, it hasn't quite worked out that way for Cavallini at the club level, as he's managed a modest 10 goals in 43 MLS games while getting supplanted by Brian White on the depth chart. With White batling injury to start the season, Cavallini has started the club's first four matches, scoring one goal.
The Designated Player's stock might not be where it once was, but Cavallini is still a big talent and he's proven at the international level, with 16 goals in 29 senior caps. That makes him a strong depth option as part of a forward group that includes alphas in Cyle Larin and Jonathan David.
Crépeau was one of LAFC's marquee acquisitions this offseason, arriving via trade from Vancouver in the hopes he could solve a revolving door for the Black & Gold between the posts. The early returns have been strong, as the 27-year-old has anchored two clean sheets and added seven saves to aid LAFC's strong start, which has them atop the Western Conference and Supporters' Shield standings with 10 points through four matches.
Crépeau has 14 career senior caps and had a big showing at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, giving Herdman a trusted and in-form No. 2 option behind starter Milan Borjan.
The Whitecaps' left back has started two of his team's four matches so far in 2022, completing 85.3% of his passes in 242 minutes. Originally a Chilean youth international that made the switch to Canada, Gutiérrez has yet to garner his first cap despite being featured on the preliminary roster for the 2021 Gold Cup and getting named as an injury replacement for Alphonso Davies.
Gutiérrez might not be in line for huge minutes, but his presence on the roster gives him a chance to make a positive impression and stay in the mix alongside Samuel Adekugbe.
Back in MLS with LAFC after spending the last two seasons in South Korea's K League 1, Henry has made three appearances (one start) totaling 103 minutes to start the season for first-year head coach Steve Cherundolo. Henry has 42 career senior caps, so he's a proven option Herdman can turn to in central defense, whether it's as a starter or coming off the bench to help see out a result.
One of the major acquisitions of CF Montréal's offseason, Johnston has slotted in as an immediate first-choice starter for Wilfried Nancy to start the club's 2022 MLS campaign and in Concacaf Champions League play. The 24-year-old broke in as a regular in Herdman's rotation dating back to his days with Nashville SC, so he's likely to feature heavily once again to close things out.
Johnston, a SuperDraft product, has featured in all but one World Cup qualifier since Canada's journey began in June 2021. He can play right back or center back.
After a rough start to the season, the Colorado Rapids have rattled off three straight positive results and the play of Kaye has been a big reason why. The 27-year-old has netted goals in two straight matches while providing his customary invaluable two-way presence in midfield.
Kaye has been a fixture for Canada throughout World Cup Qualifying, scoring his first two international goals in 2021, and figures to remain during the home stretch. The left-footed tempo-setter often plays as a No. 8.
The 24-year-old CF Montréal center back has become a trusted option for Herdman, picking up 20 senior caps since his 2019 debut. CFM have struggled defensively to start their 2022 season, but that's unlikely to impact what figures to be a major role for Miller to close out qualifying.
He's coming off a breakout season for Montréal after anchoring their backline in 26 starts (adding one goal and three assists), and he's largely performed well at the international level. Miller used to feature for Orlando City SC.
Osorio has enjoyed a strong start to Toronto FC's season, already notching two goals and an assist in four starts while completing 84% of his passes. The 29-year-old is an all-time Iron Man for Toronto, racking up a club-record 240 regular-season appearances since debuting for the club in 2013.
He's been just as reliable for Canada, picking up 52 career senior caps and scoring seven goals. As one of Herdman's most trusted contributors, expect Osorio to once again feature heavily for his country's upcoming matches.
While he's yet to win the full-time goalkeeping job from Tyler Miller with Minnesota United FC, St. Clair showed why so many remain sky-high on his potential when he got MLS Player of the Week presented by Continental Tire honors in Week 3. He's posted consecutive shutouts of both the New York Red Bulls and San Jose Earthquakes.
While St. Clair is likely an emergency option for the last round of qualifying behind Borjan and Crépeau, the 24-year-old's call-in gives him a chance to further his case as the future of the position.
Koné is coming off a monster performance in CF Montreal's 3-3 road draw against Atlanta United, factoring into all three of his team's goals by scoring one, assisting on another and drawing a penalty kick. That placed him on Week 4's Team of the Week presented by Audi.
The dynamic effort came at the perfect time, as he's now off to join Canada in search of his first senior cap. Given the 19-year-old's electric gifts, it wouldn't be a surprise if Herdman gives it to him.