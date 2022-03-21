Big Canada impact? Evaluating MLS players' form for World Cup qualifiers

Crépeau was one of LAFC's marquee acquisitions this offseason, arriving via trade from Vancouver in the hopes he could solve a revolving door for the Black & Gold between the posts. The early returns have been strong, as the 27-year-old has anchored two clean sheets and added seven saves to aid LAFC's strong start, which has them atop the Western Conference and Supporters' Shield standings with 10 points through four matches.