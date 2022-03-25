Recap: Costa Rica 1, Canada 0

The Canadian men's national team 's celebration will have to wait, as Les Rouges couldn't overcome a first-half red card to Mark-Anthony Kaye in a 1-0 away defeat to Costa Rica on Thursday evening in Concacaf World Cup Qualifying.

With Panama's 1-1 draw against Honduras, Canada could have punched their Qatar 2022 ticket with a draw or victory. Instead, the result ends a remarkable run to start qualifying after going unbeaten through their first 11 matches. As it stands, head coach John Herdman's group still occupies the top spot in the Octagonal standings with two matches remaining to officially clinch a spot in the country's first World Cup since 1986.

Canada were dealt a major blow in the 34th minute when Kaye was sent off due to a second yellow card after receiving an initial caution for a challenge that went to Video Review just minutes earlier.

Les Rouges nearly kept the match scoreless through the halftime break, only to concede the opener in first-half stoppage time. Costa Rica's Celso Borges applied the finishing touch, converting an expertly-placed header back across goal off a cross from Gerson Torres.

Canada pressed hard for an equalizer in the second half and nearly found one in the 73rd minute, as Richie Laryea was denied by a snap save from Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Tajon Buchanan then had two looks at a rebound, the first of which went off the crossbar, before the follow-up sailed high.