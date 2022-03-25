History delayed: 10-man Canada can't secure World Cup ticket after defeat in Costa Rica

Here are three takeaways from the team’s first loss of the Concacaf Octagonal stage.

The setback means Canada must wait until Sunday to automatically qualify for their first World Cup in 36 years when facing Jamaica at Toronto FC 's BMO Field (4 pm ET | Paramount+).

For the first time in Concacaf World Cup qualifying, Canada experienced some unwanted firsts.

It was their first defeat of the Ocho, which ends an 11-match unbeaten run dating back to the Gold Cup semifinals when Les Rouges lost at the death to Mexico.

Despite the loss, Canada still had a chance to book their spot in Qatar. Panama drew 1-1 with Honduras at home, so all they needed was the US men’s national team to lose in Mexico to secure a berth. Ultimately, though, those two fierce rivals split the points in a 0-0 draw.