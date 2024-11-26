Atlanta United: What we learned in 2024 & what comes next

Atlanta United were supposed to take a big step forward in 2024. They’d brought back a Best XI-caliber, World Cup-winning No. 10. They’d acclimatized their other DPs. They’d beefed up the midfield and backline with veterans, and brought in competition in goal.

Yet it all fell apart before the summer transfer window even hit. So instead of that big step forward, it was a tear-it-down-to-the-studs type of situation.

I do think we’ll see Pineda again at some point. But 108 games is a lot, and the 2024 edition of the Five Stripes was going nowhere.

And so the curtain rang down in early June. I can’t say it was the wrong call.

But, well, the chair in Atlanta turned out to be a little bit too big. Over Pineda’s just-shy-of-three years in charge (108 games across all competitions), they managed just 1.32 points per game. And while the underlying numbers from the first half of this year were pretty good, the results were pretty bad. This was despite keeping Thiago Almada around for what should’ve been his supernova year, and despite having Saba Lobjanidze , Giorgos Giakoumakis and Xande Silva from the jump. There were reinforcements at d-mid and center back, too.

Gonzalo Pineda was, at one point, the highest-rated MLS assistant – the first name mentioned when folks around the league were debating who should be the next guy to get a seat in the big chair. Ahead of Wilfried Nancy. Ahead of Pat Noonan. Pineda was it.

After the Pineda move, club president/CEO Garth Lagerwey had a decision in front of him: hire a new coach, try to keep the talent together and hope the new guy could craft it into a coherent, winning whole. Or hold the largest stoop sale in MLS history and turn an eye toward 2025.

He chose the latter. The sales of Almada, Giakoumakis and homegrown left back Caleb Wiley reportedly brought in more than $40 million (possibly close to $50 million if all incentives are hit), and long-time VP/technical director Carlos Bocanegra was also shown the door.

Rather than immediately spend that windfall, Lagerwey opted to sit on most of it. DP attacker Alexey Miranchuk was a big summer spend – a reported $12 million, or thereabouts – and left back Pedro Amador (who might be the second coming of Roberto Carlos) arrived for free, but that was it. Atlanta are sitting on a Scrooge McDuck-sized transfer kitty.

There is still no permanent manager to replace Pineda, and still no new GM to replace Bocanegra. Everyone I’ve spoken with around the league thinks the respective new hires will be Jim Curtin (formerly of the Philadelphia Union) and Chris Henderson (still at Inter Miami CF). Well, so do I.