Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew: Everything to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Eastern Conference foes clash when Atlanta United host the Columbus Crew for Matchday 6's Walmart Saturday Showdown.
How to watch & stream
When
- Saturday, April 4 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
Record
- 10th in Eastern Conference
- 4 points, 1W-3L-1D
What to know
Atlanta are finding their footing under returning head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, going undefeated in their last two games after losing three straight to begin the 2026 season.
Martino, who guided the Five Stripes to MLS Cup presented by Audi glory in 2018, took over from the departed Ronny Deila following a 14th-place finish in the Eastern Conference last season.
This is despite Atlanta boasting one of the league's most expensive rosters, highlighted by the Designated Player trio of Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alexey Miranchuk.
All three were decisive in the club's lone win of the season: a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Matchday 4. Almirón delivered his first-ever MLS hat-trick of assists, while Latte Lath and Miranchuk both scored.
Was that a sign of more things to come for the Five Stripes?
Who to watch
- Miguel Almirón: Like Martino, Almirón is in his second stint with Atlanta. The club legend and former Newcastle United star is preparing to represent Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
- Emmanuel Latte Lath: Atlanta's club-record signing, Latte Lath has 1g/2a in five appearances this season. The Ivorian striker arrived ahead of the 2025 campaign from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough.
- Alexey Miranchuk: The Russian international is Atlanta's top scorer this season, producing three goals in five appearances. Miranchuk is in his second full season with Atlanta.
- Matías Galarza: Galarza is on loan from Argentine Primera División side River Plate. He is on track to represent Paraguay at this summer's World Cup.
- Tomás Jacob: Acquired in the offseason from Necaxa in LIGA MX, the U22 Initiative defender/midfielder opened his Five Stripes account during their Matchday 4 win over Philly.
Predicted XI
Will Jayden Hibbert get his chance? The 21-year-old looked poised to take over the starting goalkeeper position after club legend Brad Guzan retired, but Martino has so far favored offseason signing Lucas Hoyos.
Record
- 14th in Eastern Conference
- 2 points, 0W-3L-2D
What to know
Columbus are enduring growing pains under new head coach Henrik Rydström, who's still searching for his first win since taking over from legendary manager Wilfried Nancy.
Rydström most recently led Swedish side Malmö FF, and was appointed in December after Nancy departed for Scottish powerhouse Celtic FC.
The early-season struggles belie a proven squad that includes US international Max Arfsten and Cape Verde international Steven Moreira, two defenders likely heading to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Meanwhile, DP forwards Diego Rossi and Wessam Abou Ali have combined for 5g/1a.
In search of solutions, Rydström is also looking for the right midfield balance after MLS legend Darlington Nagbe retired following the 2025 campaign. André Gomes and Sekou Bangoura were both added this winter to reinforce that positional group.
Who to watch
- Max Arfsten: The 2025 MLS All-Star represented the USMNT during the March international window. He's earned regular call-ups under Mauricio Pochettino.
- Wessam Abou Ali: The Palestine international has a team-best 3g/1a in his first full season with the Crew. He arrived last summer from Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly.
- Diego Rossi: The former MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner has two goals in five appearances this year. He is the Crew's seventh all-time leading scorer with 47 goals in all competitions.
- Steven Moreira: The 2024 MLS Defender of the Year is set to feature for Cape Verde during the African nation's historic first World Cup participation this summer.
- Taha Habroune: The 20-year-old homegrown midfielder and US youth international is looking for a breakout 2026 season.
Predicted XI
Columbus have scored one goal in their last three games. Will Rydström change things up, perhaps by giving DP attacker Dániel Gazdag a rare start? What about newcomer Nariman Akhundzada?
With just one win between them, Atlanta and Columbus crave all three points. Desperation – specifically, whoever best harnesses it to their advantage – could very well be the deciding factor at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.