Atlanta United vs. Columbus Crew: Everything to know for Walmart Saturday Showdown

Record

10th in Eastern Conference

4 points, 1W-3L-1D

What to know

Atlanta are finding their footing under returning head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino, going undefeated in their last two games after losing three straight to begin the 2026 season.

Martino, who guided the Five Stripes to MLS Cup presented by Audi glory in 2018, took over from the departed Ronny Deila following a 14th-place finish in the Eastern Conference last season.

This is despite Atlanta boasting one of the league's most expensive rosters, highlighted by the Designated Player trio of Miguel Almirón, Emmanuel Latte Lath and Alexey Miranchuk.

All three were decisive in the club's lone win of the season: a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Matchday 4. Almirón delivered his first-ever MLS hat-trick of assists, while Latte Lath and Miranchuk both scored.

Was that a sign of more things to come for the Five Stripes?

Who to watch

Miguel Almirón: Like Martino, Almirón is in his second stint with Atlanta. The club legend and former Newcastle United star is preparing to represent Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Like Martino, Almirón is in his second stint with Atlanta. The club legend and former Newcastle United star is preparing to represent Paraguay at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Emmanuel Latte Lath: Atlanta's club-record signing, Latte Lath has 1g/2a in five appearances this season. The Ivorian striker arrived ahead of the 2025 campaign from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough.

Atlanta's club-record signing, Latte Lath has 1g/2a in five appearances this season. The Ivorian striker arrived ahead of the 2025 campaign from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough. Alexey Miranchuk: The Russian international is Atlanta's top scorer this season, producing three goals in five appearances. Miranchuk is in his second full season with Atlanta.

The Russian international is Atlanta's top scorer this season, producing three goals in five appearances. Miranchuk is in his second full season with Atlanta. Matías Galarza: Galarza is on loan from Argentine Primera División side River Plate. He is on track to represent Paraguay at this summer's World Cup.

Galarza is on loan from Argentine Primera División side River Plate. He is on track to represent Paraguay at this summer's World Cup. Tomás Jacob: Acquired in the offseason from Necaxa in LIGA MX, the U22 Initiative defender/midfielder opened his Five Stripes account during their Matchday 4 win over Philly.

Predicted XI