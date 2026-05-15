Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Rayan Elloumi makes Tunisia's 2026 World Cup roster

Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward Rayan Elloumi has made Tunisia's final 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Tunisia return to the tournament following a group stage exit in 2022, despite capturing a famous 1-0 win over eventual finalists France.
The African nation has never reached the knockout stages in six previous World Cup appearances.
Tunisia schedule: Group F
- June 14: Tunisia vs. Sweden, 10 pm ET | Monterrey, Nuevo León
- June 21: Tunisia vs. Japan, 12 am ET | Monterrey, Nuevo León
- June 25: Tunisia vs. Netherlands, 7 pm ET | Kansas City, Missouri
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
- Caps: 2
- Goals: 0
Elloumi originally made his international debut for Canada in January before filing a one-time switch to permanently represent Tunisia.
He debuted for the Eagles of Carthage during the most recent March window and made a positive impression on head coach Sabri Lamouchi, after playing in both matches.
At club level, Elloumi has produced 2g/2a in 24 appearances across all competitions for Vancouver. He signed a homegrown deal with the Whitecaps in September 2025.