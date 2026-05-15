Matchday 14: Everything to know for this weekend's biggest matches

From a rivalry in Walmart Saturday Showdown to a Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire doubleheader, here's what awaits during Matchday 14 this weekend.

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These arch-rivals are level on 18 points, adding to the stakes at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

But the Red Bulls also have momentum, winning two consecutive games behind Julian Hall 's scorching form. The 18-year-old striker has 9g/2a and is the reigning Player of the Matchday, thriving alongside fellow homegrown Adri Mehmeti .

They'll like their chances this weekend, too, after rattling off back-to-back wins. USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese continues to push for a starting role at the World Cup, and forward Nicolás Fernández Mercau is in the Golden Boot presented by Audi hunt with 9g/3a.

New York City FC have dominated the Hudson River Derby as of late, winning the last three meetings across all competitions.

The Galaxy have proven less consistent this year, and hope to mount a winning streak heading into the World Cup break.

The Sounders' defense has allowed a joint-league-low eight goals, too. That's a testament to goalkeeper Andrew Thomas , as well as All-Star hopefuls like Jackson Ragen , Nouhou and Alex Roldan .

Albert Rusnák and Jesús Ferreira have both tallied a team-high seven goal contributions, and USMNT midfielder Cristian Roldan is making a push for a 2026 World Cup roster spot.

Seattle are enjoying a nine-game unbeaten streak and stand among the early-season trophy contenders, led by many familiar names.

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Lionel Messi has been in fantastic form in recent weeks, tallying 4g/5a across Inter Miami's last three matches. The same goes for fellow Argentine superstar Rodrigo De Paul, who has 1g/4a during that span.

Those performances powered a successful road swing, in which Miami rolled to a 4-2 win at Toronto FC and a 5-3 victory at FC Cincinnati. As such, the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions now boast a league-high 31 goals scored.

Now, the Herons hope all that momentum can fuel their first win at Nu Stadium. They've gone winless in four previous tries (0W-1L-3D), having opened the venue in early April.

Portland won't make it easy, especially with the club unbeaten in three of their past four matches (2W-1L-1D). After a slow start, they're now just two points off the Western Conference pace for an Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.