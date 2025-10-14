Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan retires

Legendary Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan has retired from professional soccer after 21 years, it was announced Tuesday.
The American shotstopper featured in 546 professional club matches. He began his career at then-MLS club Chivas USA in 2005, then made stops in England with Premier League sides Middlesbrough and Aston Villa, as well as Hull City (Championship), before finishing his career stateside with the Five Stripes.
Guzan joined Atlanta midway through the 2017 season and helped lead the squad to 2018 MLS Cup glory, as well as US Open Cup and Campeones Cup titles the following season.
He concludes his MLS career with 301 regular-season appearances, 89 clean sheets and two All-Star selections.
A Premier League mainstay during the height of his career, Guzan made 201 appearances in England, including 171 for Aston Villa across all competitions.
Internationally, Guzan played in 64 matches for the US men's national team during an international career that spanned 15 years. He made the 2010 and 2014 World Cup squads and helped guide the USMNT to three Gold Cup titles.