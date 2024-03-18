29 Takeaways: One thought on every team after Matchday 5

Your eyes weren't deceiving you: There were goals galore – 47, to be exact – in Matchday 5. Not a bad weekend for games to be free to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV .

Sebastián Driussi made his season debut in the 2-2 draw vs. the Philadelphia Union , subbing on for the last 19 minutes. Here's to hoping the Argentine attacker can provide a spark in Austin FC's, to date, underwhelming season.

I thought that Djibril Diani , rather quietly, was dependable in his Charlotte FC debut. Phrased another way: It was a strong start from the French midfielder, who introduced signs of a budding partnership with Ashley Westwood .

For far too long, Chicago have grown synonymous with crumbling late in games. But the Fire flipped that script in Saturday's absolutely bonkers 4-3 comeback win over CF Montréal – sealed by Kellyn Acosta 's cross/shot getting carried past Jonathan Sirois via a gale-force wind.

But the most impressive part, in my view, was center backs Miles Robinson and Matt Miazga (with help from goalkeeper Roman Celentano ) doing just enough to earn three points. The USMNT pool defenders carried heavy legs after a Champions Cup defeat midweek at Monterrey, then their experience and savviness shone through.

Luciano Acosta is deservedly getting praised for his game-changing performance in last weekend's 2-1 win at New England . The reigning MVP came off the bench to provide 1g/1a, giving the defending Supporters' Shield winners a big early-season result.

It's easy to focus on the missed penalty kick, but let's not fixate too much. Djordje Mihailovic had his best game yet since returning to MLS, a much-needed development if the Rapids are to turn things around. So much rests on their No. 10 and club-record signing pulling the strings.

This team offers so many ways to wreak havoc on the opponent, like we saw in their 3-0 rout of a very good New York Red Bulls team. MLS Wrap-Up went into greater detail:

We often use the word "inevitable" to describe Lionel Messi and Inter Miami , but I think it similarly applies to the Columbus Crew under Wilfried Nancy.

“There's just a severe lack of intensity from the start, and then you're gonna punch first or get hit. And we keep getting punched first. It's hard to come back when you're down two goals, one goal or three goals. We haven't scored first in any game this season yet, so it's kind of hard to win with that kind of an outcome.”

I really like what Matti Peltola 's brought to D.C. United as a destroyer-type central midfielder. But so much (read: arguably too much) hinged on him disrupting Inter Miami during the hosts' eventual 3-1 defeat at Audi Field. Against high-level opponents, the Finnish international will need more help in disrupting their build-up play.

Houston need help in the final third, but don't lose sight of Aliyu Ibrahim posting 2g/1a in three games this year. The Nigerian forward is halfway to matching his 2023 goal contributions total, stepping up big-time as Sebastián Ferreira and Héctor Herrera recover from injuries.

As a result: LAFC are one of three teams with an MLS-worst two goals scored this year.

LAFC 's tepid start is more complicated than this, but it's worth highlighting how Dénis Bouanga hasn't scored yet in 2024. With two open DP spots, and a cadre of young attackers who are hit/miss, the reigning Golden Boot presented by Audi winner faces extra pressure to carry the burden.

The LA Galaxy did great work in the transfer market when landing the Ghana international from Belgium's Genk for reportedly a near-$9 million fee. So far, he's more than living up to that price tag.

Joseph Paintsil is a problem, and I mean that in the best possible way.

It's not too early to throw the LA Galaxy's Joseph Paintsil into the "best MLS player not named Lionel Messi" conversation. The dude is *destroying* opposing backlines. Paintsil is absolutely elite on the wing. pic.twitter.com/s8oKMKQXu3

Also, we'd be remiss not to shout out Leonardo Campana and his strong showing in the No. 9 role. Inter Miami are going to need more big-time performances from him this year.

For now, the youngsters do tons of heavy lifting in midfield to give Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi (when healthy) the platform to shine. That, mixed in with their skill, is so much fun to watch.

One day, Inter Miami very well might transfer Diego Gómez to Europe for $10+ million. Maybe even Federico Redondo . The U22 Initiative midfielders are that good.

Flash forward to four games and they're atop the Western Conference on 10 points, manager Eric Ramsay won on his debut, star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso is only just returning from injury, and they're pressing teams with cohesive, purposeful direction.

Back in preseason, Minnesota seemed set for a long year. They had no full-time head coach, their sporting director wasn't in market, and their transfer-market maneuvering wasn't exactly making headlines.

But I still think they could have (and should have) left with at least a point. As midfielder Samuel Piette said, "We were in control and in the end it all got away from us."

From 3-1 up to 4-3 losers, there was plenty for Montréal to be frustrated about Saturday afternoon at Soldier Field. And due to a variety of factors, the game was almost beyond analysis. It was that wild.

Sam Surridge was awesome in Saturday's 2-1 win over Charlotte FC , showing glimpses of his upside as a DP striker. It wasn't just the glanced header – it was link-up play, working hard defensively and making dangerous runs.

All preseason, the Revs were talked about as a trophy-contending team. And they still might get there, especially with a Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal opportunity ahead – though it doesn't get much harder than a series vs. Liga MX powerhouse Club América.

Yet, for now, it's four games and four losses in the league. Something is clearly missing, and head coach Caleb Porter has an early temperature check:

"I don't know what happened to start the second half," Porter said after their 2-1 home defeat to Cincy. "For me, that's the big question I have, and that's the question I asked them. How do we, in a home game where we're playing well, do we start the second half that poor? And what changed?

"For me, it's the mentality, it needs to be stronger. And in front of our supporters, we [concede] two goals, and now we're in a hole. And then all of a sudden, the mentality changes. So, for me, that tells me everything I need to know. We have to work on the mentality of this group, because we lost the game because we started the second half poor."