Alan Pulido's game-winner left San Jose "chasing shadows" vs. Sporting KC

If you could draw up a perfect team goal, it would be exactly what Sporting Kansas City orchestrated in Saturday's 2-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes .

“It was a beautiful goal,” manager Peter Vermes said post-match at Children's Mercy Park. “It’s the kind of things that you work on tirelessly, and then when you see it happen like that you’re pretty pleased.”

The 29th-minute move involved a stunning series of passes from end to end, with multiple players touching the ball and weaving their way around defenders before Alan Pulido put it in the back of the net.

The give-and-go between Jake Davis and Johnny Russell sparked the set-up, but numerous aspects stood out – from Erik Thommy’s run back to Dániel Sallói spreading the field.

“It was as if at those moments, through that sequence, they were chasing shadows just because we were moving off the ball well, our timing was very good, the weight of the passes were great,” Vermes explained.

Most importantly, it got SKC their first victory of the season, something that took them 11 games to do last year. And it was also Pulido’s first goal of the season.

If Vermes’ squad wants to be a legit contender, it’s no secret their DP striker needs to lead them there and recreate the form that saw him score 14 goals in 2023.