USA vs. Paraguay: How to watch, stream World Cup Group D opener

The United States begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Friday evening when they face Paraguay in a Group D opener.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 17

17 Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)

The international friendlies and training camps are over. Now things get real for the United States, who host the World Cup for the second time (1994).

Coached by Mauricio Pochettino, the Yanks hope their "golden generation" can match their best result of the modern era (quarterfinals, 2002).