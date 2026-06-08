USA vs. Paraguay: How to watch, stream World Cup Group D opener

The United States begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Friday evening when they face Paraguay in a Group D opener.
How to watch & stream
- English: FOX
- Spanish: Telemundo, Peacock
When
- Friday, June 12 | 9 pm ET/6 pm PT
Where
- Los Angeles Stadium | Inglewood, California
The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament will unfold in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).
- FIFA World Ranking: 17
- Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)
The international friendlies and training camps are over. Now things get real for the United States, who host the World Cup for the second time (1994).
Coached by Mauricio Pochettino, the Yanks hope their "golden generation" can match their best result of the modern era (quarterfinals, 2002).
Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams and Chris Richards are faces of the program. Charlotte FC defender Tim Ream sports the captain's armband, while Matt Freese (New York City FC) and Matt Turner (New England Revolution) vie for the starting goalkeeper spot.
After this match, the USMNT conclude Group D play against Australia (June 19) and Türkiye (June 25). Starting with three points would massively improve their chances of advancing.
- FIFA World Ranking: 40
- Confederation: Conmebol (South America)
For the first time since making the 2010 quarterfinals, Paraguay are back in the World Cup.
La Albirroja finished sixth in South American qualifiers, and most recently enjoyed a triumphant World Cup send-off with a 4-0 victory over Nicaragua.
Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón and Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas are among the four MLSers on Gustavo Alfaro's side, which also features former Inter Miami CF standout Diego Gómez.
The last time Paraguay faced the US, they suffered a 2-1 defeat in November 2025. Should they exact revenge, it would create momentum before Group D tests against Türkiye (June 19) and Australia (June 25).