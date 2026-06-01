Paraguay's 2026 World Cup roster: 4 MLS players called in

Led by head coach Gustavo Alfaro, Paraguay earned South America's last direct World Cup spot by finishing sixth in Conmebol qualifiers.

The world stage is calling. 📞🇵🇾 Four MLS players are @FIFAWorldCup bound with @Albirroja . pic.twitter.com/ZCP5AqnHC4

The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).

Caps: 75

75 Goals: 9

Almirón is a club legend at Atlanta United, where he's in his second stint after leading the Five Stripes' dominant early days in MLS.

Following his first spell in Atlanta, the 32-year-old embarked on a successful run in the English Premier League at Newcastle United, where he spent seven seasons before returning stateside ahead of the 2025 campaign.