Paraguay's 2026 World Cup roster: 4 MLS players called in

Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almirón headlines Paraguay's 2026 FIFA World Cup roster, earning the call alongside club teammate Matías Galarza, Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas and Orlando City midfielder Braian Ojeda.
Led by head coach Gustavo Alfaro, Paraguay earned South America's last direct World Cup spot by finishing sixth in Conmebol qualifiers.
They've made eight previous World Cup appearances, highlighted by a quarterfinal trip in 2010.
Paraguay: Group D schedule
- June 12: Paraguay vs. United States, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
- June 19: Paraguay vs. Türkiye, 11 pm ET | San Francisco, California
- June 25: Paraguay vs. Australia, 10 pm ET | San Francisco, California
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, and the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
- Caps: 75
- Goals: 9
Almirón is a club legend at Atlanta United, where he's in his second stint after leading the Five Stripes' dominant early days in MLS.
Following his first spell in Atlanta, the 32-year-old embarked on a successful run in the English Premier League at Newcastle United, where he spent seven seasons before returning stateside ahead of the 2025 campaign.
All the while, Almirón has served as Paraguay's centerpiece in attack, a role he's expected to reprise at the World Cup this summer.
- Caps: 14
- Goals: 2
The 24-year-old midfielder joined Atlanta on loan from Argentine powerhouse River Plate in March, proving a bright spot in midfield amid some early-season struggles while tallying one assist in 10 matches.
Galarza earned a career-high eight caps with Paraguay in 2025 and scored his first two international goals.
- Caps: 32
- Goals: 0
Cubas has been a rock in Vancouver's midfield since his 2022 arrival from French side Nîmes, helping the 'Caps to four straight Canadian Championship titles and runs to the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup presented by Audi finals in 2025.
The do-everything midfielder has been equally reliable for Paraguay, making 18 appearances during World Cup qualifiers and featuring at two Copa Américas.
Cubas brings a Boca Juniors pedigree, having played youth soccer for the Argentine powerhouse before breaking through with their first team in 2014.
- Caps: 16
- Goals: 0
Orlando City acquired Ojeda in an offseason trade with Real Salt Lake, where he made 123 appearances from 2022-25.
Ojeda's strong form for RSL kept him on the radar for Paraguay, and he's cemented his place as a key starter for the Lions.