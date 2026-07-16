Spain vs. Argentina: How to watch, stream 2026 FIFA World Cup final

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final awaits on Sunday when Spain and Argentina clash in the New York City area, capping the 48-team tournament that's unfolded across North America this summer.

If Spain lift a second World Cup title, they'll draw level with France (1998, 2018) and Uruguay (1930, '50) as two-time champions.

This is Spain's second-ever World Cup final. They won 1-0 vs. the Netherlands in 2010, courtesy of Andrés Iniesta's extra-time strike.

Luis de la Fuente's side delivered a true team performance, building off their Round of 16 win over Portugal and quarterfinal triumph vs. Belgium.

Rodri dictated the midfield tempo alongside Fabián Ruiz and Dani Olmo, Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro scored on either side of halftime, and Unai Simón posted his record sixth shutout of the tournament.

Spain showed impressive control during their semifinal, extinguishing France's vaunted attack in a 2-0 victory .

FIFA World Ranking: 1

1 Confederation: Conmebol (South America)

Conmebol (South America) Semifinal: 2-1 win vs. England

Argentina's penchant for late dramatics surfaced yet again in the semifinals, as Inter Miami megastar Lionel Messi provided assists to Enzo Fernández (85') and Lautaro Martínez (90+2') in a 2-1 comeback victory over England.

La Albiceleste have left it late in each knockout-round game, staging incredible comebacks vs. Cape Verde (Round of 32) and Egypt (Round of 16) before defeating Switzerland (quarterfinals) in extra time.

Messi leads the Golden Boot race over France's Kylian Mbappé with 8g/4a this tournament, and has now notched a goal contribution in a record 11 straight World Cup matches. He's provided the team's emotional center, repeatedly delivering alongside Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

Should Argentina win vs. Spain, they'd become the third-ever country to lift consecutive World Cup trophies after Italy (1934, '38) and Brazil (1958, '62) accomplished that feat last century.