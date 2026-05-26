Arfsten to Turner: Meet every MLS player on USMNT's World Cup roster

The United States ' 26-player roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set.

Eight players compete in MLS for eight different clubs, amounting to 31% of head coach Mauricio Pochettino's team.

Of the 26 players named, another 13 (50%) are either MLS homegrown products or players who spent time in an MLS academy.

Combined, those 21 players account for 81% of the USMNT's World Cup squad.

USA: World Cup schedule - Group D

June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington

USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington June 25: USA vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Los Angeles, California

The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, while the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).