Arfsten to Turner: Meet every MLS player on USMNT's World Cup roster

The United States' 26-player roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set.
Eight players compete in MLS for eight different clubs, amounting to 31% of head coach Mauricio Pochettino's team.
Of the 26 players named, another 13 (50%) are either MLS homegrown products or players who spent time in an MLS academy.
Combined, those 21 players account for 81% of the USMNT's World Cup squad.
USA: World Cup schedule - Group D
- June 12: USA vs. Paraguay, 9 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
- June 19: USA vs. Australia, 3 pm ET | Seattle, Washington
- June 25: USA vs. Türkiye, 10 pm ET | Los Angeles, California
The 2026 World Cup has expanded from the usual 32 nations to 48 total. The top two teams advance from each group, while the top eight third-place finishers also make the knockout phase (Round of 32).
The tournament, which is co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada, spans from June 11 to July 19.
- Experience: 18 caps; 1 goal
- Age: 25
- From: Fresno, California
Arfsten burst onto the USMNT scene in 2025, debuting that January and making 16 appearances during the calendar year.
The attack-minded wingback led the team with five assists in 2025, and adds competition alongside Fulham FC's Antonee Robinson.
Arfsten rolled that success into 2026, pacing the Columbus Crew with a team-best eight contributions (4g/4a) before the World Cup break.
- Experience: 11 caps; 1 goal
- Age: 25
- From: London, England
The son of former USMNT and current Chicago Fire FC head coach Gregg Berhalter, Sebastian has taken MLS by storm the past two seasons.
The Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder has 10g/19a since the beginning of 2025, helping lead his side to the Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS Cup finals, while being named to the MLS Best XI.
This season, he once again has Vancouver in contention for a trophy.
Internationally, Berhalter debuted for the USMNT in 2025. Renowned for his set-piece ability, he's tallied 1g/3a while featuring in the heart of midfield.
- Experience: 0 caps
- Age: 22
- From: Naperville, Illinois
Now in his fourth season as Chicago's starting goalkeeper, Brady has made 115 first-team appearances (all competitions) at just 22 years old.
That helped the homegrown standout separate himself from the competition and earn the third goalkeeper spot on the USMNT's roster.
Brady is off to a strong start in 2026, keeping six clean sheets with Chicago in 14 league matches. He's still seeking his first USMNT cap.
- Experience: 14 caps
- Age: 27
- From: Wayne, Pennsylvania
Vying for the USMNT's starting role at the World Cup, Freese enjoyed a breakout 2025 for club and country.
He started 13 international matches, including every game at the Concacaf Gold Cup, and was a finalist for 2025 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year with New York City FC.
Before this emergence, Freese began his professional career as a homegrown player with the Philadelphia Union.
- Experience: 80 caps; 1 goal
- Age: 38
- From: St. Louis, Missouri
Ream boasts the second-most caps of any active USMNT player, behind only AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic.
The Charlotte FC center back made his international debut in 2010 and played every minute of the USMNT's four games at the 2022 World Cup.
After a prosperous career with Fulham and Bolton Wanderers in the English Premier League and EFL Championship, Ream joined Charlotte in 2024. He began his professional career with Red Bull New York.
- Experience: 38 caps; 3 goals
- Age: 29
- From: Arlington, Massachusetts
Robinson's USMNT breakout came at the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup, when he scored the game-winning goal in the 117th minute to lift the United States to the title over arch-rivals Mexico.
Since then, the center back has consistently featured in the United States' defense when fit and available.
At club level, Robinson has spent his entire career in MLS, making 231 combined appearances (all competitions) for Atlanta United and FC Cincinnati.
He is a two-time MLS Best XI honoree and two-time MLS Defender of the Year finalist.
- Experience: 45 caps
- Age: 30
- From: Artesia, California
Roldan has played his entire professional career with the Seattle Sounders, and recently surpassed 400 appearances (all competitions) for the club.
The 2022 World Cup veteran arguably experienced his best-ever professional season in 2025, earning MLS Best XI honors and helping Seattle win Leagues Cup.
Until late 2025, it looked as though the midfielder's international career was over. But his strong play in MLS caught Pochettino's eye, and he's featured in every match since September of last year.
- Experience: 53 caps
- Age: 31
- From: Park Ridge, New Jersey
After starting for the USMNT at Qatar 2022, Turner is back for his second World Cup and could feature prominently on home soil.
The 2021 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year has been on loan with the New England Revolution, where he rose to prominence before time in England and a move to Ligue 1's Lyon.
At the international level, Turner is among the USMNT's most experienced players at the tournament.