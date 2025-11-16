Folarin Balogun delivers USMNT winner in wild Paraguay friendly 

The US men's national team continued 2026 FIFA World Cup preparation with an entertaining 2-1 victory over Paraguay in Saturday's international friendly at the Philadelphia Union's Subaru Park.
It was the first of two November friendlies for the USMNT, serving as the prelude to a matchup with Conmebol powerhouse Uruguay at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay on Tuesday.
Saturday's result was delivered by a 71st-minute game-winner from Folarin Balogun, who broke a 1-1 deadlock after the sides traded goals in the opening 10 minutes.
Borussia Mönchengladbach attacker Gio Reyna made the most of his selection to the starting XI, scoring the USMNT's fourth-minute opener with a pinpoint header, then playing creator on the sequence that ended with Balogun's decisive strike. In between, Paraguay forward Álex Arce scored a 10th-minute equalizer with a diving header, assisted by Atlanta United star Miguel Almirón.
The US held on despite a wave of late pressure, which boiled over in second-half stoppage time with a bench-clearing fracas just before the final whistle.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: It wasn't an adversity-free performance for the USMNT, who got all they could handle from a Paraguay squad in a high-energy, end-to-end contest. In the end, it was a positive result and performance for the US to kick off the November window, with an even loftier task ahead with Tuesday's massive clash against Uruguay.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Balogun stepped up in a big spot with his game-winning goal, ensuring that the USMNT wouldn't be haunted by relinquishing their early lead.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Gio Reyna's USMNT stock was an open question going into this match, but the New York City FC academy product made quite the statement with his stellar all-around performance.
Next Up
- USA: Tuesday, Nov. 18 vs. Uruguay | 7 pm ET (TNT, HBO Max, Peacock) | International Friendly
- PAR: Tuesday, Nov. 18 vs. Mexico | 8:30 pm ET | International Friendly