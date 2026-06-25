South Africa vs. Canada: How to watch, stream World Cup Round of 32 match

Canada are through to the FIFA World Cup knockout stages for the first time in program history, setting up a tasty Round of 32 encounter against fellow knockout round debutants South Africa in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Can head coach Hugo Broos' side make more history with their first knockout round victory?

Winger Thapelo Maseko slotted home the history-clinching goal in the 63rd minute against the Taegeuk Warriors, while Chicago Fire FC standout center back Mbekezeli Mbokazi commanded the back line throughout the group stage, playing every minute of the tournament thus far.

Following a demoralizing 2-0 loss to Mexico in the opening match of the tournament, Bafana Bafana staved off elimination with a 1-1 draw against Czechia before pulling off arguably the country's biggest result ever, a 1-0 upset of Son Heung-Min and South Korea, to secure advancement with a second-place finish in Group A.

South Africa left it late, booking their first-ever knockout round appearance in dramatic fashion during their final group stage match.

FIFA World Ranking: 30

30 Confederation: Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean)

Concacaf (North America, Central America & Caribbean) Group stage: Group B runner-up (4 points)

It has been a tournament of firsts for Canada at the 2026 World Cup.

Star striker Jonathan David has led the way for Canada thus far. He scored the squad's first-ever World Cup hat trick in the record-breaking win over Qatar.

The only blemishes reside in missing out on a first knockout match on home soil by failing to top the group and the unfortunate broken leg suffered by key midfielder Ismaël Koné, who they'll be without for the remainder of the tournament.