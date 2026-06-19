Canada rallies around Ismaël Koné in epic World Cup performance

Star midfielder Ismaël Koné suffered a serious leg injury and exited on a stretcher during Canada's historic 6-0 rout of Qatar on Wednesday at Vancouver Stadium, dampening an otherwise flawless evening for the tournament co-hosts. After the match, head coach Jesse Marsch indicated that Koné had suffered a broken leg.

The injury occurred in the 51st minute when Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo made a lunging challenge on Koné, sending the former CF Montréal standout sprawling to the grass.

Madibo was shown a straight red card on the play, Qatar's second dismissal of the night after Homam Ahmed was sent off in the 33rd minute.

"Yeah, he means everything to this team," Canada forward Jonathan David said of Koné after the match.