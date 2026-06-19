Canada net historic SIX goals in first-ever World Cup win

Canada became the first team outside Europe or South America to score at least five goals in a FIFA World Cup match, topping Qatar 6-0 at Vancouver Stadium on Thursday for their first-ever tournament victory.

"It's historic," David said postgame. "It's our first win ever in the World Cup and to do it in this country makes it even more special."

Former CF Montréal midfielder Nathan Saliba also contributed to the avalanche of goals with a stunning free kick off the post.

Meanwhile, the country's second leading scorer, Cyle Larin (32 goals), bagged the opener after scoring the dramatic equalizer in their 1-1 opening draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Les Rouges' all-time leading scorer Jonathan David (42 goals) led the way, joining Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi as the only two players to score a hat trick at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Record night

Canada's eight shots on target in the first half were the most by any team in the opening 45 minutes of a World Cup match since 1994.

By full time, Canada had 97 touches in the Qatar box, 26 more than any other team in a World Cup match on record (since 1966).

The victory put Les Rouges at the top of Group B, needing only a draw against Switzerland in their final group-stage match on June 24 to advance to the Round of 32 as group winners.

"I think it is the biggest night in Canadian soccer history\]," said former [Nashville SC and CF Montréal defender Alistair Johnston. "We're going to look at it, 6-0 in a World Cup game. I don't care who you're playing against, what situation you're in, that's something that puts yourself in the history books.