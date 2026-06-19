History! Canada crush Qatar for first-ever World Cup win

Canada made history Thursday, earning their first-ever FIFA World Cup win by routing nine-man Qatar, 6-0, at Vancouver Stadium.
The win, powered by a Jonathan David hat trick, moves the tournament co-hosts atop Group B and within a point of guaranteeing a spot in the Round of 32 as group winners.
Les Rouges meet Switzerland in their final group stage match in Vancouver on June 24.
Following a first-ever World Cup point in a come-from-behind 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their tournament opener, Canada went full throttle against Qatar. Cyle Larin knocked in a rebound of a saved David shot to put Canada in front in the 16th minute.
The former Orlando City striker also scored the equalizer in Canada's draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.
Just before the half-hour mark, David extended the lead to 2-0 on a sensational volley.
The Juventus forward subsequently crashed the net to give Canada a commanding 3-0 lead in first-half stoppage time after Qatar were reduced to 10 men in the 32nd minute, when Homam Al-Amin was shown a straight red card for a DOGSO challenge on Tajon Buchanan.
Assim Madibo was then sent off in the 53rd minute for seriously injuring Ismaël Koné, who was stretchered off the pitch.
Former CF Montréal midfielder Nathan Saliba made it 4-0, putting a free kick in off the post in the 64th minute. After a Qatar own goal in the 75th minute, David put the bow on Canada's historic rout in second-half stoppage time.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: What a moment for Canada! Jesse Marsch's side played on the front foot throughout, bolstered by a sea of red and white in Vancouver Stadium. The result was a historic win that puts Canada on the precipice of advancing to the knockout stage for the first time.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Saliba put Canada into first place in Group B on goal differential, kissing a free kick off the post before honoring the injured Koné in the celebration.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: David struck for a first-half brace, played a part in Larin's opener with a shot on frame, and completed his hat trick in second-half stoppage time. The stuff of legends.
Next Up
- CAN: Wednesday, June 24 vs. Switzerland, 3 pm ET | Group B
- QAT: Wednesday, June 24 vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina, 3 pm ET | Group B