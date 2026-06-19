History! Canada crush Qatar for first-ever World Cup win

The win, powered by a Jonathan David hat trick, moves the tournament co-hosts atop Group B and within a point of guaranteeing a spot in the Round of 32 as group winners.

Les Rouges meet Switzerland in their final group stage match in Vancouver on June 24.

Following a first-ever World Cup point in a come-from-behind 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in their tournament opener, Canada went full throttle against Qatar. Cyle Larin knocked in a rebound of a saved David shot to put Canada in front in the 16th minute.

The former Orlando City striker also scored the equalizer in Canada's draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.

Just before the half-hour mark, David extended the lead to 2-0 on a sensational volley.

The Juventus forward subsequently crashed the net to give Canada a commanding 3-0 lead in first-half stoppage time after Qatar were reduced to 10 men in the 32nd minute, when Homam Al-Amin was shown a straight red card for a DOGSO challenge on Tajon Buchanan.

Assim Madibo was then sent off in the 53rd minute for seriously injuring Ismaël Koné, who was stretchered off the pitch.