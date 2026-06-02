Adams, Davies & more: MLS alums to know at 2026 FIFA World Cup

MLS will have 44 players at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , the most the league has ever sent to the sport's biggest international tournament.

Below are 20 players who featured in MLS and now look set to play a pivotal role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In total, 103 players across 24 countries at the upcoming World Cup have either spent time in MLS academies or at the professional level.

Plenty of players cut their teeth in MLS, developing skills that set their careers in motion and helped them thrive in some of the biggest leagues in the world.

But MLS's ties to this World Cup extend far beyond just those currently featuring in the league.

Tyler Adams

Current club: AFC Bournemouth (English Premier League)

AFC Bournemouth (English Premier League) MLS club: Red Bull New York (2016-18)

A Red Bull New York homegrown, Adams made his first-team debut at just 16 years old.

He went on to make 74 appearances in midfield for RBNY and developed into one of the league's top prospects before beginning his European journey with German sister club RB Leipzig.

Now one of the USMNT's most important players, he plies his trade in the English Premier League with AFC Bournemouth.

Ricardo Pepi

Current club: PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie)

PSV Eindhoven (Eredivisie) MLS club: FC Dallas (2019-21)

Pepi made a name for himself during the 2021 season, when he starred for FC Dallas. A strong goalscoring campaign helped him earn MLS Young Player of the Year and the top spot on that year's 22 Under 22 rankings.

Pepi later joined FC Augsburg on a club-record transfer, before eventually landing at Dutch champions PSV Eindhoven.

He'll vie for the USMNT's No. 9 role alongside Folarin Balogun.

Brenden Aaronson

Current club: Leeds United (English Premier League)

Leeds United (English Premier League) MLS club: Philadelphia Union (2019-20)

A scrappy and tenacious midfielder, Aaronson signed a homegrown contract with the Philadelphia Union at 17 years old. One season later, he joined the Union first team in full and was electric, finishing as a finalist for MLS Rookie of the Year.

Aaronson followed that up with MLS Best XI honors in 2020, before earning a move to Austria's RB Salzburg, and eventually landing at English Premier League side Leeds United.

Mark McKenzie

Current club: Toulouse FC (Ligue 1)

Toulouse FC (Ligue 1) MLS club: Philadelphia Union (2018-20)

McKenzie spent three seasons as a Philadelphia Union homegrown player and made 48 MLS appearances.

The center back earned MLS Best XI honors in 2020, was named a finalist for MLS Defender of the Year, and also guided the Union to the Supporters' Shield title.

McKenzie's strong play in MLS secured him a move to Belgian side Genk. He now competes in Ligue 1 for Toulouse.

Alex Freeman

Current club: Villarreal CF (LaLiga)

Villarreal CF (LaLiga) MLS club: Orlando City (2023-25)

A relative unknown ahead of the 2025 season, Freeman burst onto the scene with Orlando City, winning the starting right back job early and never relinquishing it. Freeman went on to be named an All-Star, Best XI selection and MLS Young Player of the Year.

The defender's performances at club level caught the eye of USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino, as well as clubs across top European leagues. He's been a mainstay in the national team picture ever since and joined LaLiga side Villarreal last winter.

Other names to know

The players below either featured in an MLS academy or signed a homegrown deal before moving abroad.