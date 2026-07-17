5 big questions for the second half of the 2026 MLS season

The MLS season is back in motion. And there are a few big questions to keep in mind as we get rolling again.

It’s time to get back to the warmth and comfort of a routine. A routine that largely involves going, “I… wait… what just happened?” as we watch the world’s most chaos-driven soccer league.

We’ve been away for a while. It might be easy to forget that the Chicago Fire ended the first half of the season with 26 points after 14 matches. They’re third in the East.

That might have gotten buried in your mind as, before last season, they'd reached the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs just once since 2009. Focus back up. Chicago are a solid team that plays attractive soccer.

They’re also a team that’s willing to spend big. That’s been the case for a while, but they’ve never spent as big as this. With all due respect to Bastian Schweinsteiger and Xherdan Shaqiri, Robert Lewandowski is the biggest name in club history. Lewandowski’s move to Chicago has been rumored for a while now. You hear a lot of rumors, though. It never seemed clear how much weight to put in the noise.

Well, clarity came quickly this summer. The news cycle went from the Fire showing Lewandowski around Chicago in what was presumably the multi-millionaire’s version of a Ferris Bueller day out to Lewandowski preparing to make his MLS debut.

The legendary Polish striker is 37 now, but he’s also one of the best players of his generation. There’s an argument he’s the best forward of the bunch. Will he elevate Chicago from fringe contender to frontrunner despite his age?

Don’t forget, the Fire already have one of the most efficient strikers in the league. Hugo Cuypers is the Golden Boot presented by Audi leader with 13 goals in 11 starts. Head coach Gregg Berhalter can either decide to pair Cuypers with Lewandowski or deal Cuypers somewhere else (maybe another MLS team) for a premium price.

Berhalter’s decision and Lewandowski’s productivity will shape the Eastern Conference and maybe the Supporters’ Shield race over the back half of the season. It’s MLS. It could always go south in a way no one expects.