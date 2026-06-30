Lionel Messi & Argentina: Can they hit more World Cup heights?

Lionel Messi 's record-breaking form led Argentina to a perfect Group J campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup . Now it's on to the knockout stages for the defending champions, beginning with Friday's Round of 32 showdown against Cape Verde (6 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock).

Here's what they've achieved so far this summer, and what awaits them next.

The stage is set for Messi, De Paul and La Albiceleste to continue their run at back-to-back World Cup titles.

Messi and Co. will take on the Blue Sharks at Miami Stadium – located some 20 miles north of the legendary No. 10 and Inter Miami CF teammate Rodrigo De Paul 's club home of Nu Stadium.

🙌😍 The greatest Golden Boot race in World Cup history. Just 𝗟𝗢𝗢𝗞 at the names on that list. Drink it in. This is what we live for. 6 — Lionel Messi 🇦🇷 5 — Erling Haaland 🇳🇴 4 — Kylian Mbappé 🇫🇷 4 — Ousmane Dembélé 🇫🇷 4 — Vinícius Júnior 🇧🇷 3 — Deniz Undav 🇩🇪 3 — Johan… pic.twitter.com/2CXXEmJibh

Additionally, Messi joined Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo as the second-ever player to score at five World Cups.

In the process, he tied former Germany striker Miroslav Klose's then-record of 16 career World Cup goals.

Messi produced his first-ever World Cup hat trick to open the tournament, guiding Argentina to a 3-0 win over Algeria at Kansas City Stadium.

In his very next game and just two days shy of his 39th birthday, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored twice to become the World Cup's all-time leading scorer as Argentina earned a 2-0 victory over Austria.

With his stunning set-piece, Messi scored a goal for the seventh straight World Cup game - a new record. He now has 19 career World Cup goals, including a tournament-best six tallies so far this summer.

Coming off the bench in the second half, the back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP struck a late free kick to seal a 3-1 win .

Messi added to his World Cup legacy in Argentina's Group J finale vs. Jordan.

Cape Verde test

Up next for Messi and Argentina is a Cape Verde side that have made history of their own in their World Cup debut.

Featuring Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira, the Blue Sharks stunned the world by advancing as Group H runners-up, ahead of the likes of Uruguay and Saudi Arabia.

Their biggest feat was holding reigning European champions Spain to a scoreless draw to open the tournament - proof that the tiny African archipelago nation of roughly 530,000 people can punch well above its weight.

However, it's safe to assume that Messi and Co. will have something to say about the matter.