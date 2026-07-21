LAFC and Real Salt Lake collide in Western Conference blockbuster

The MLS regular season is barely back underway following the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause, but Wednesday's clash between LAFC and Real Salt Lake already carries the feel of a heavyweight matchup (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV , FS1).

"But there's just no time. We get a game tomorrow, and if we don't get a result, then it's almost like a wash at that point."

"If you win, especially a big game against a rival in a derby match, you kind of want to bask in that a little more and enjoy that and celebrate it," Long said at Tuesday's MD-1 press conference.

LAFC (8W-5L-2D; 27 points) returned to action on a high note with a statement 3-0 El Tráfico victory over rival LA Galaxy . But with RSL arriving at BMO Stadium on a quick turnaround, defender Aaron Long knows there's no time to savor that result.

Both clubs enter the second half of the campaign hoping to contend for the Western Conference crown, setting up an early measuring-stick opportunity as the stretch run begins in earnest.

"It's an exciting young group that plays really well together, and hopefully [we can] carve out some good road results here to validate the fact that we're a really good team in this league."

"I think we have a great deal of exciting players in the attack," Mastroeni said on Monday. "I think we have a really great engine room, great back line and a fantastic goalkeeper. I think we're really close to being a top team in the league.

Currently sitting fourth in the West (8W-4L-2D record; 26 points), the Claret-and-Cobalt have paired impressive results with one of the league's most entertaining attacks behind emerging young stars Diego Luna and Zavier Gozo .

For Real Salt Lake, Wednesday's matchup offers an opportunity to validate an impressive first half of the season that saw head coach Pablo Mastroeni's side emerge as one of the Western Conference's surprise contenders.

Youth vs. experience

With both sides looking to establish themselves among the West's elite, Wednesday's matchup could offer an early indicator of where each stands entering the second-half push.

"[RSL are] a very good team," Long said. "There's no time to celebrate that derby match like you want to because this is a very good team. We have to prepare and we have a big match coming up.

"...They're right next to us on the table now, so they're going to come here full force. It's going to be a big game."

Mastroeni, meanwhile, is equally wary of the challenge posed by an experienced LAFC side featuring no shortage of game-breaking attacking talent, highlighted by the star duo of Denis Bouanga and South Korea international icon Son Heung-Min.

"They're a very talented group," Mastroeni said. "What they are is a really good defensive team, and then they have three difference-makers up front [where] any transition moment becomes a threat.