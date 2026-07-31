Portland Timbers expect “different game” in Seattle Sounders rematch

The Portland Timbers have a unique opportunity in Saturday’s Cascadia derby against Seattle Sounders FC at Providence Park (10:45 pm ET | Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes).
Beyond the usual stakes that accompany a visit from their archrival, Portland can complete a season sweep of Seattle, while dealing another blow to a team already reeling from five straight defeats.
Even so, Portland interim head coach Jack Cassidy stressed that the Timbers aren’t taking their struggling rivals lightly.
“I think we’ll get a better version of Seattle,” Cassidy said this week. “Brian [Schmetzer] is an experienced coach. He knows how to navigate these spells very well, so I think we’ve got to be aware it’s going to look like a different game.
“We’re going to be at home. They’re coming off the back of a bad run of results that they’ll want to turn around."
Momentum building
Portland enter the derby with a growing sense of optimism. Since returning from the 2026 FIFA World Cup break, the Timbers routed Seattle 5-1, drew 2-2 with FC Dallas and handed Real Salt Lake a 2-1 defeat, building momentum ahead of Martí Cifuentes’ arrival as head coach.
Add in the signing of Dutch striker Vincent Janssen, and Saturday's derby offers an opportunity to keep an upward trajectory going in front of what Cassidy expects to be a charged home crowd.
“I think it’s going to be a special atmosphere,” Cassidy said. “I think the place is going to be bouncing. We all know there’s not a better stadium in MLS, for atmosphere anyway.
“But I think with the run that we’ve been on, with the fact that it’s a derby game, I think it’s going to be an exceptional, exceptional evening in terms of the noise. And what we’re hoping is we can match their energy with a really good front-footed performance, just to give a really good account of ourselves and finish off this first sort of period of four games before the Leagues Cup games in a really positive way.”
Must-win game?
From Seattle’s perspective, the derby represents an increasingly urgent opportunity to right the ship.
The five-game losing streak and array of injuries leave Seattle's season in danger of slipping further behind ahead of Leagues Cup 2026, where the Rave Green are looking to defend their 2025 title.
“I feel like we have nothing to lose,” midfielder Snyder Brunell said. “Five straight losses is unacceptable.
"But I feel like going into Portland, we have something to prove. We can’t go there and lose. It’s a must-win game.”
Even amid their downturn in form, Seattle remain above the Western Conference playoff line with 24 points, meaning one momentum-shifting result could quickly improve their outlook.
“I feel like the team just has to focus on the next game,” Brunell said. “We have to focus on getting better. We can’t let other opinions and criticisms get under our skin.
"We just have to stick together as a team because, at the end of the day, we’re a family. And if we stick together as a family and play together, I feel like we can win any game."