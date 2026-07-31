Portland Timbers expect “different game” in Seattle Sounders rematch

Momentum building

Add in the signing of Dutch striker Vincent Janssen , and Saturday's derby offers an opportunity to keep an upward trajectory going in front of what Cassidy expects to be a charged home crowd.

“I think it’s going to be a special atmosphere,” Cassidy said. “I think the place is going to be bouncing. We all know there’s not a better stadium in MLS, for atmosphere anyway.

“But I think with the run that we’ve been on, with the fact that it’s a derby game, I think it’s going to be an exceptional, exceptional evening in terms of the noise. And what we’re hoping is we can match their energy with a really good front-footed performance, just to give a really good account of ourselves and finish off this first sort of period of four games before the Leagues Cup games in a really positive way.”