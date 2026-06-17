Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo on prestigious World Cup list

Lionel Messi needed just one game to make history at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Inter Miami CF’s superstar No. 10 scored his first-ever World Cup hat trick to pace defending champions Argentina to a 3-0 win over Algeria in Tuesday night’s Group J opener at Kansas City Stadium.
In his record sixth World Cup appearance, Messi became just the second-ever player to score at five different tournaments, joining Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo.
On his 200th cap for Argentina, Messi made additional history by tying former Germany striker Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals. He did it on the 20th anniversary of his first World Cup goal.
"Fortunately, I’m feeling well. We were lucky to win a difficult game," Messi said. "It’s important to start by winning the first game. It’s never easy to play the first game at a World Cup. The first half was hard for us, and luckily, we got the job done in the second half to make a big difference."
Messi, who guided La Albiceleste to their third World Cup title at Qatar 2022, now has 16g/8a in 27 all-time World Cup appearances.
Lionel Messi's 16 World Cup goals by tournament
- 2006 World Cup: 1 goal
- 2010 World Cup: 0 goals
- 2014 World Cup: 4 goals
- 2018 World Cup: 1 goal
- 2022 World Cup: 7 goals
- 2026 World Cup: 3 goals
Messi masterpiece
Messi got his historic night started in the 17th minute with help from Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul. The midfielder sent a long through ball for the legendary No. 10, who, with space near the edge of the box, blasted a left-footed shot into the upper right corner.
At the hour mark, Messi was in the right place at the right time, tapping in goalkeeper Luca Zidane's rebound following a long-range effort from Alexis Mac Allister.
In the 76th minute, Messi's magical left foot struck again to put the game away and reach his latest personal milestone.
“First of all, I’m thankful to the people because once again they’ve shown that Argentina is crazy, We filled another stadium, there were 80,000 people or more. Just thank them, thank them for the effort they make," Messi said.
"Whenever and wherever, they always support us - the last one in Qatar, and now in the United States. I know that people make a big effort [to come], so enjoy the moment, enjoy today, how we do things, and thank them. Because for us it’s always an advantage to feel like the home team.”
History in the making
Messi's night of milestones kicks off an ambitious 2026 World Cup for the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner, who enters the tournament in top form amid strong performances with Inter Miami.
Messi, the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP, has 12g/8a in 14 appearances this season, a year after guiding the Herons to MLS Cup 2025 glory.
This summer, he's looking to become a back-to-back World Cup champion with Argentina. Only Italy (1934, '38) and Brazil (1958, '62) have achieved the feat.
Now, Messi has a shot at adding all-time leading World Cup goal scorer to his résumé.
Up next for Messi and Argentina is a June 22 showdown with Austria; they'll close out Group J action on June 27 against Jordan.