Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo on prestigious World Cup list

"Fortunately, I’m feeling well. We were lucky to win a difficult game," Messi said. "It’s important to start by winning the first game. It’s never easy to play the first game at a World Cup. The first half was hard for us, and luckily, we got the job done in the second half to make a big difference."

On his 200th cap for Argentina, Messi made additional history by tying former Germany striker Miroslav Klose's record of 16 World Cup goals . He did it on the 20th anniversary of his first World Cup goal.

In his record sixth World Cup appearance, Messi became just the second-ever player to score at five different tournaments, joining Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Inter Miami CF ’s superstar No. 10 scored his first-ever World Cup hat trick to pace defending champions Argentina to a 3-0 win over Algeria in Tuesday night’s Group J opener at Kansas City Stadium.

Messi, who guided La Albiceleste to their third World Cup title at Qatar 2022, now has 16g/8a in 27 all-time World Cup appearances.

Messi masterpiece

Messi got his historic night started in the 17th minute with help from Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul. The midfielder sent a long through ball for the legendary No. 10, who, with space near the edge of the box, blasted a left-footed shot into the upper right corner.

At the hour mark, Messi was in the right place at the right time, tapping in goalkeeper Luca Zidane's rebound following a long-range effort from Alexis Mac Allister.

In the 76th minute, Messi's magical left foot struck again to put the game away and reach his latest personal milestone.

“First of all, I’m thankful to the people because once again they’ve shown that Argentina is crazy, We filled another stadium, there were 80,000 people or more. Just thank them, thank them for the effort they make," Messi said.