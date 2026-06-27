Steven Moreira's Cape Verde dream rolls on to World Cup knockouts

Cape Verde's Cinderella run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially headed to the knockout rounds.

Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira and Cape Verde advanced to the Round of 32 on Friday after securing a scoreless draw against Saudi Arabia, continuing one of the tournament's most improbable stories.

Cape Verde first captured global attention with a stunning result against Spain, fueled by goalkeeper Vozinha's standout performance, following it up with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Uruguay.