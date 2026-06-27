Steven Moreira's Cape Verde dream rolls on to World Cup knockouts

Cape Verde's Cinderella run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially headed to the knockout rounds.
Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira and Cape Verde advanced to the Round of 32 on Friday after securing a scoreless draw against Saudi Arabia, continuing one of the tournament's most improbable stories.
Cape Verde first captured global attention with a stunning result against Spain, fueled by goalkeeper Vozinha's standout performance, following it up with a dramatic 2-2 draw against Uruguay.
Now, the Blue Sharks, No. 67 in the FIFA World Rankings, have officially punched their ticket to the knockout stage, becoming one of the breakout teams of the competition.
Blockbuster matchup
The Blue Sharks' reward is a marquee Round of 32 showdown.
The World Cup debutants will face Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi and defending champion Argentina on July 3 in Miami (6 pm ET | FOX, Telemundo, Peacock), setting up another daunting challenge.
Moreira has played an important role in Cape Verde's historic run. The Columbus defender logged the full 90 minutes in each of the Blue Sharks' first two matches, helping secure the stunning draws against Spain and Uruguay.
The 31-year-old enters the knockout stage with 23 international appearances for Cape Verde.