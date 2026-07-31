LAFC & Vancouver Whitecaps battle for Western Conference supremacy

During the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, Vancouver Whitecaps FC hosted LAFC in a heavyweight Western Conference Semifinal clash.
The match more than lived up to the billing, with the Whitecaps winning 4-3 in penalty kicks after an epic 2-2 draw, which featured a brace by Son Heung-Min and a last-second, game-tying free kick from the South Korean superstar to force extra time.
Now, for the first time in 2026, they're set to do battle again when the Western Conference's first-place and second-place teams meet on Saturday at BC Place (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
“Great game. And I think everyone who watched the last game at BC Place in the playoff game saw one of the most spectacular, most crazy games of their lives, right? At least that was the case for me," Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sørensen told reporters midweek.
"It was everything you could have in a soccer game... Having a game like last time, I don’t know when that’s going to happen again… but having the imagination that this could happen within the two teams must get people excited.”
Rivalry renewed
While last season's playoff meeting is fresh, Vancouver and LAFC have grown accustomed to facing off in marquee matches.
LAFC moved on from tense Round One playoff series in 2023 and 2024, as well as the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, before Vancouver got the last en route to eventually making MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.
Now, with LAFC and Vancouver tied atop the West standings on 33 points entering Matchday 19, Denis Bouanga & Co. are looking for payback.
“I think we want revenge for last year, for the playoffs," LAFC's all-time leading goalscorer said. "We go there for a final because it is first against second and we go there to take the points.”
Tyler Boyd reinforced his teammate's stance, adding this game could have crucial ramifications come playoff time.
“It’s a huge game. If we can get three points, it keeps them down and puts us up," Boyd stated. "They have games in hand, so we’re looking to get the three points; it’s a very important three points.
"You need to make a push at this part of the season so you can host games in the playoffs. That’s what our goal is; we want to finish top.”
But the Whitecaps won't make it easy for their Southern California counterparts, especially in front of a raucous home crowd.
“It’s going to be great being back. We watched some amazing games in the World Cup, hopefully we can come back and pick up where they left off," said Sørensen, whose team is ending a seven-game road swing due to BC Place hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup games.
"Hopefully, we’ll be able to make a great comeback to BC Place, and also play a brand and a style of football that the people would like to come and watch… No better way to do that than coming out Saturday and be aggressive and play the way we want to play.”
Berhalter moves on
This time around, the Whitecaps will be without a key piece in midfield after MLS Best XI selection and USMNT World Cup veteran Sebastian Berhalter completed a transfer to English Championship side Middlesbrough FC earlier this week.
“When players are doing very well, they attract attention from elsewhere, and that’s normal from where I come from," Sørensen remarked.
"... I wanted to thank him; I thanked him for the time we have been together and all he’s given to the team and the club. He’s been there way longer than I have, so he’s put down a way bigger career here with the Whitecaps. So just thanking him for his time and always giving his best and helping the team and being easy to coach.”
While Berhalter will be a big loss, Vancouver still boast the likes of Thomas Müller, Andrés Cubas, Brian White and Ryan Gauld as leaders. The summer transfer window also remains open through Sept. 2.
"Of course, it’s not in the short term strengthening us, because Sebastian was playing at such a high level, but we also know that when people leave, it will open up opportunities for others," Vancouver's head coach reaffirmed.
"... I think it’s up for the next guy to see if he can embrace the opportunity to get on and try to do what Sebastian also did.”
Superstars take center stage
As it so often does, the matchup between two of MLS's strongest sides provides an opportunity to see some of the league's top talent, namely Son and Müller.
While Sørensen is sure to place added emphasis on LAFC's superstar attack, with Son and Bouanga the focal points, he's aware of the quality the Black & Gold show all across the field.
"It’s great playing against a team that’s very good," Sørensen declared. "We know that they have players of spectacular and extraordinary capabilities in this league. So, I think it should be a great way to come back and we’re excited about it."
Son is equally wary of the challenge that their Western Conference rivals pose, even as his team enters with three straight wins following the World Cup break.
“Vancouver is always a tough place. I’ve only played there one time, in the playoffs. So, I think they have a really, really strong team," he said after being named MVP of Wednesday's 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime.
"And obviously a huge player, Thomas [Müller]. He’s always dangerous and he can always score the goals and make a huge impact for the game. I think we’re in good form, in good condition going into the game. But let’s see.
"It’s going to be difficult to get a win there. We need to suffer a lot, and commit a lot and fight a lot.”