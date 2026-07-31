LAFC & Vancouver Whitecaps battle for Western Conference supremacy

"It was everything you could have in a soccer game... Having a game like last time, I don’t know when that’s going to happen again… but having the imagination that this could happen within the two teams must get people excited.”

“Great game. And I think everyone who watched the last game at BC Place in the playoff game saw one of the most spectacular, most crazy games of their lives, right? At least that was the case for me," Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sørensen told reporters midweek.

Now, for the first time in 2026, they're set to do battle again when the Western Conference's first-place and second-place teams meet on Saturday at BC Place (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV ).

The match more than lived up to the billing, with the Whitecaps winning 4-3 in penalty kicks after an epic 2-2 draw , which featured a brace by Son Heung-Min and a last-second, game-tying free kick from the South Korean superstar to force extra time.

Rivalry renewed

While last season's playoff meeting is fresh, Vancouver and LAFC have grown accustomed to facing off in marquee matches.

LAFC moved on from tense Round One playoff series in 2023 and 2024, as well as the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals, before Vancouver got the last en route to eventually making MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.

Now, with LAFC and Vancouver tied atop the West standings on 33 points entering Matchday 19, Denis Bouanga & Co. are looking for payback.

“I think we want revenge for last year, for the playoffs," LAFC's all-time leading goalscorer said. "We go there for a final because it is first against second and we go there to take the points.”

Tyler Boyd reinforced his teammate's stance, adding this game could have crucial ramifications come playoff time.

“It’s a huge game. If we can get three points, it keeps them down and puts us up," Boyd stated. "They have games in hand, so we’re looking to get the three points; it’s a very important three points.

"You need to make a push at this part of the season so you can host games in the playoffs. That’s what our goal is; we want to finish top.”

But the Whitecaps won't make it easy for their Southern California counterparts, especially in front of a raucous home crowd.

“It’s going to be great being back. We watched some amazing games in the World Cup, hopefully we can come back and pick up where they left off," said Sørensen, whose team is ending a seven-game road swing due to BC Place hosting 2026 FIFA World Cup games.