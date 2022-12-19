Cheat sheet: What all 29 teams need in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft

That’s right, folks. In addition to GAM and TAM, MLS has invented a way to literally bend time and thus, when the draft kicks off on Wednesday afternoon from St. Louis (5 pm ET), my companions and I will be broadcasting to you from the future! It’s the most innovative thing we’ve ever done. Pretty exciting.

As for the draft itself as a player acquisition tool, it’s a measure less exciting than it used to be, but is still a big deal. Just two seasons ago the New England Revolution won the Supporters’ Shield and set the single-season points record (73) with a backline that came entirely via the SuperDraft, while this year’s Shield-contending Philadelphia Union were anchored in the back by Jack Elliott (77th pick in 2017) and Andre Blake (1st pick in 2014). And then there are guys like Daryl Dike, Tajon Buchanan and Alistair Johnston who came into the league via the draft and exited it via multi-million dollar bids from significant European sides.

So, as always, you should pay attention.