NYCFC 2023 Season Preview

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

  • Strength: While there’s always a dip when NYCFC cycle through coaches – which we absolutely saw last year when Nick Cushing took over – the overall City Football Group ethos means the team’s game model stays pretty much constant. And so under Patrick Vieira, Dome Torrent and Ronny Deila, there’s always been a Year 2 bump. Nick Cushing’s turn.
  • Weakness: This might end up looking stupid because the kid’s so talented, but I’m just not able to buy Talles Magno as a No. 9.

Key Departures

  • Maxi Moralez: It’s a new era at NYCFC, with club legend Maxi Moralez returning to his boyhood side: Racing Club in Argentina. The No. 10 produced 26g/69a in 162 regular-season MLS appearances and helped lead the Cityzens to an MLS Cup 2021 title.
  • Sean Johnson: NYCFC’s all-time leader in appearances has a new club, leaving in free agency to sign with Toronto FC. Sean Johnson, 33, played in 179 regular-season games for the club and became a steady USMNT goalkeeper.
  • Alex Callens: One of MLS’s top defenders (and a Peruvian international) ultimately signed for a different City Football Group club, joining Spanish side Girona FC and reuniting with Taty Castellanos in LaLiga.

Key Acquisitions

Projected Starting XI

Editor's note: While Santiago Rodriguez isn't formally signed (as of publication), he's included in the below lineup and is reportedly returning to NYCFC.

Season preview - 2023 - NYC lineup Santi

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 3rd in East
  • Charles Boehm: 3rd in East
  • Tom Bogert: 10th in East
  • Matt Doyle: 5th in East
  • David Gass: 10th in East
  • J. Sam Jones: 9th in East
  • Sacha Kljestan: 6th in East
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 2nd in East
  • Joseph Lowery: 3rd in East
  • Melissa Ortiz: 7th in East
  • Danielle Slaton: 7th in East
  • Andrew Wiebe: 8th in East
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 3rd in East

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Nick Cushing
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium & Citi Field
  • Last year: 16W-11L-7D, 55 points, 3rd in East
  • Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Final

