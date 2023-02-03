NYCFC sign Argentine defender Braian Cufré on loan from Mallorca

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

New York City FC have signed Argentine defender Braian Cufré on loan from Spanish top-flight side Mallorca, the club announced Friday.

The 26-year-old left back arrives through the end of the 2023 MLS season with a purchase option included in the deal.

A product of the Vélez Sarsfield academy, Cufre spent five years with the Argentine Primera División powerhouse before joining Mallorca in 2020. He's tallied 1g/3a in 39 total appearances with Los Bermellones, who are currently 10th in the LaLiga standings.

The Mar del Plata native played an additional 27 games in all competitions in Spain during the 2020-21 season while on loan at Málaga.

“We are delighted to welcome Braian to the Club. He is a player we have followed for a number of years and was one of the top talents in Argentina, which earned him the move to Mallorca," sporting director David Lee said in a club statement.