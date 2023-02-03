NYCFC sign Argentine defender Braian Cufré on loan from Mallorca

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
New York City FC have signed Argentine defender Braian Cufré on loan from Spanish top-flight side Mallorca, the club announced Friday.
The 26-year-old left back arrives through the end of the 2023 MLS season with a purchase option included in the deal.
A product of the Vélez Sarsfield academy, Cufre spent five years with the Argentine Primera División powerhouse before joining Mallorca in 2020. He's tallied 1g/3a in 39 total appearances with Los Bermellones, who are currently 10th in the LaLiga standings.
The Mar del Plata native played an additional 27 games in all competitions in Spain during the 2020-21 season while on loan at Málaga.
“We are delighted to welcome Braian to the Club. He is a player we have followed for a number of years and was one of the top talents in Argentina, which earned him the move to Mallorca," sporting director David Lee said in a club statement.
"... Braian is entering the prime of his career and we believe that he can continue his development while also making an immediate impact on our team."
NYCFC have undergone a massive offseason overhaul – most recently bidding farewell to longtime goalkeeper Sean Johnson, who signed with Toronto FC in free agency – and are down to just three starters from their MLS Cup 2021-winning squad. Attacking midfielder Maxi Moralez (to Argentina’s Racing Club), right back Anton Tinnerholm (to Sweden’s Malmö) and center back Alexander Callens (to Girona) are other high-profile winter departures.
Despite the club needing to fill several key roster spots, Cufre isn't necessarily a guaranteed starter at left back. The Cityzens already have former Danish youth international Malte Amundsen, as well as US youth internationals Chris Gloster and Christian McFarlane, in that position heading into the new season.
Cufre is NYCFC's second fullback addition of the winter after they previously added Slovenian youth international Mitja Ilenič.
NYCFC open their 2023 MLS campaign on Feb. 25 when visiting Nashville SC at GEODIS Park (4:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FOX).
