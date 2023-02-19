MLS is Back

Inter Miami CF 2023 Season Preview

By Tom Bogert @tombogert

Inter Miami CF: 2023 La Noche Kit

2023 Schedule

Armchair Analyst's Breakdown

  • Strength: They’ve collected a lot of veteran defenders and deep-lying midfielders, which should help them cut down the types of errors and ragged play that characterized too much of last season.
  • Weakness: They’re not going to get any defense out of that front line, which means it’s going to be very, very easy to build out against them and pull that midfield apart – no matter how experienced they are.

Key Departures

  • Gonzalo Higuaín: Miami’s attack has a new complexion after Gonzalo Higuaín announced his retirement following the end of 2022. The legendary Argentine forward was rejuvenated for the back half of his last professional season, propelling Phil Neville’s group to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (East No. 6 seed).
  • Alejandro Pozuelo: Alejandro Pozuelo's South Florida sojourn lasted just half a season, with the 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP leaving in free agency. Pozuelo was acquired in a trade with Toronto and excelled in partnership with Higuaín.
  • Damion Lowe: Jamaica international center back Damion Lowe was traded to the Philadelphia Union this winter, shortly before Sergii Kryvtsov was officially signed. Kryvtsov will replace the minutes lost in Lowe’s departure.

Key Acquisitions

  • Josef Martínez: An MLS icon and former MVP, Josef Martínez swapped Atlanta for Miami this winter after reaching a contract buyout at his old stomping grounds. Joining the Herons on a non-DP deal, Martínez brings 98g/16a in 134 regular-season MLS games to South Beach.
  • Sergii Kryvtsov: Ukraine international center back Sergii Kryvtsov is Miami’s new defensive anchor. Kryvtsov made more than 200 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk, where he won 17 major trophies.
  • Nicolás Stefanelli: Nicolás Stefanelli is a versatile attacker acquired from AIK in Sweden. Stefanelli can play through the center or out wide and adds another option to Miami’s new-look attack.
  • Full roster

Projected Starting XI

Season preview - 2023 - MIA lineup

Predictions

  • Marcelo Balboa: 10th in East
  • Charles Boehm: 6th in East
  • Tom Bogert: 11th in East
  • Matt Doyle: 13th in East
  • David Gass: 13th in East
  • J. Sam Jones: 13th in East
  • Sacha Kljestan: 10th in East
  • Kaylyn Kyle: 10th in East
  • Joseph Lowery: 11th in East
  • Melissa Ortiz: 6th in East
  • Danielle Slaton: 12th in East
  • Andrew Wiebe: 14th in East
  • Bradley Wright-Phillips: 7th in East

Odds & Ends

  • Head coach: Phil Neville
  • Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
  • Last year: 14W-14L-6T, 48 points, 6th in East
  • Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One

All 2023 season previews

NEXT: Minnesota United FC season preview

MLS is Back Inter Miami CF 2023 Season Preview Guide

Related Stories

The most important offseason signing for every MLS club
Power Rankings: Where is your team before the 2023 MLS season?
Must-watch players: One MLS star to follow at each position in 2023
More News
More News
Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Where MLS Western Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Columbus Crew sign forward Maximilian Arfsten after SuperDraft selection
Transfer Tracker

Columbus Crew sign forward Maximilian Arfsten after SuperDraft selection
Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

Where MLS Eastern Conference depth charts & rosters stand for 2023
Philadelphia Union sign homegrown forward Nelson Pierre
Transfer Tracker

Philadelphia Union sign homegrown forward Nelson Pierre
MLS announces new playoff format for 2023 season

MLS announces new playoff format for 2023 season
St. Louis CITY SC sign homegrown midfielder Miguel Perez
Transfer Tracker

St. Louis CITY SC sign homegrown midfielder Miguel Perez
More News
Video
Video
Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
14:58

Watch MLS in 15 from LA vs. TOR | February 19, 2023
HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
4:07

HIGHLIGHTS: LA Galaxy vs. Toronto FC | February 19, 2023
GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
0:31

GOAL: Ayo Akinola, Toronto FC - 90th minute
GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
0:41

GOAL: Marco Delgado, LA Galaxy - 52nd minute
More Video