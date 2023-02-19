Inter Miami CF 2023 Season Preview

2023 Schedule
- First game/Home opener: Feb. 25 - 7:30 pm ET vs. CF Montréal
Armchair Analyst's Breakdown
- Strength: They’ve collected a lot of veteran defenders and deep-lying midfielders, which should help them cut down the types of errors and ragged play that characterized too much of last season.
- Weakness: They’re not going to get any defense out of that front line, which means it’s going to be very, very easy to build out against them and pull that midfield apart – no matter how experienced they are.
Key Departures
- Gonzalo Higuaín: Miami’s attack has a new complexion after Gonzalo Higuaín announced his retirement following the end of 2022. The legendary Argentine forward was rejuvenated for the back half of his last professional season, propelling Phil Neville’s group to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (East No. 6 seed).
- Alejandro Pozuelo: Alejandro Pozuelo's South Florida sojourn lasted just half a season, with the 2020 Landon Donovan MLS MVP leaving in free agency. Pozuelo was acquired in a trade with Toronto and excelled in partnership with Higuaín.
- Damion Lowe: Jamaica international center back Damion Lowe was traded to the Philadelphia Union this winter, shortly before Sergii Kryvtsov was officially signed. Kryvtsov will replace the minutes lost in Lowe’s departure.
Key Acquisitions
- Josef Martínez: An MLS icon and former MVP, Josef Martínez swapped Atlanta for Miami this winter after reaching a contract buyout at his old stomping grounds. Joining the Herons on a non-DP deal, Martínez brings 98g/16a in 134 regular-season MLS games to South Beach.
- Sergii Kryvtsov: Ukraine international center back Sergii Kryvtsov is Miami’s new defensive anchor. Kryvtsov made more than 200 appearances for Shakhtar Donetsk, where he won 17 major trophies.
- Nicolás Stefanelli: Nicolás Stefanelli is a versatile attacker acquired from AIK in Sweden. Stefanelli can play through the center or out wide and adds another option to Miami’s new-look attack.
Projected Starting XI
Predictions
- Marcelo Balboa: 10th in East
- Charles Boehm: 6th in East
- Tom Bogert: 11th in East
- Matt Doyle: 13th in East
- David Gass: 13th in East
- J. Sam Jones: 13th in East
- Sacha Kljestan: 10th in East
- Kaylyn Kyle: 10th in East
- Joseph Lowery: 11th in East
- Melissa Ortiz: 6th in East
- Danielle Slaton: 12th in East
- Andrew Wiebe: 14th in East
- Bradley Wright-Phillips: 7th in East
Odds & Ends
- Head coach: Phil Neville
- Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium
- Last year: 14W-14L-6T, 48 points, 6th in East
- Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs: Eastern Conference Round One