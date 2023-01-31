Inter Miami sign Ukraine international center back Sergii Kryvtsov

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have a new defensive anchor, announcing Tuesday they’ve acquired Ukrainian international center back Sergii Kryvtsov from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Kryvtsov, who turns 32 in mid-March, has signed through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025.

The veteran defender previously played for one of the Ukrainian Premier League’s top teams since 2010, plus has 31 caps for his home country. Kryvtsov won 17 titles during his 13-year spell with Shakhtar.

"Sergii is a composed defender who will provide valuable experience to our defensive line after many years playing at the highest levels both at the club and international levels; he is a solid defender in the air and possesses strong leadership skills having been vice-captain at his previous club," Chris Henderson, Miami's chief soccer officer and sporting director, said in a release.