Inter Miami sign Ukraine international center back Sergii Kryvtsov

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Inter Miami CF have a new defensive anchor, announcing Tuesday they’ve acquired Ukrainian international center back Sergii Kryvtsov from Shakhtar Donetsk.
Kryvtsov, who turns 32 in mid-March, has signed through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025.
The veteran defender previously played for one of the Ukrainian Premier League’s top teams since 2010, plus has 31 caps for his home country. Kryvtsov won 17 titles during his 13-year spell with Shakhtar.
"Sergii is a composed defender who will provide valuable experience to our defensive line after many years playing at the highest levels both at the club and international levels; he is a solid defender in the air and possesses strong leadership skills having been vice-captain at his previous club," Chris Henderson, Miami's chief soccer officer and sporting director, said in a release.
"Sergii is arriving after preseason with Shakhtar Donetsk, so he is ready to get incorporated into the group. We look forward to watching him represent the Inter Miami colors and help the team work towards a successful season in 2023."
Kryvtsov has made 268 professional appearances since debuting for Metalurh Zaporizhzhia and then moving to Shakhtar Donetsk, tallying 15 goals and five assists along the way. He played in nearly 40 games across the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.
On the international stage, Kryvtsov was part of Ukraine’s Euro 2020 squad and last featured in a September 2022 UEFA Nations League game vs. Armenia. He was a key member of Ukraine’s U-19 side that clinched a European title in 2009.
Kryvtsov will provide leadership along Inter Miami's younger center backs like Aimé Mabika, Ryan Sailor and Christopher McVey. He arrives after they traded Jamaican international Damion Lowe to the Philadelphia Union last week.
The Herons, the Eastern Conference’s No. 6 seed last year, open their 2023 MLS campaign on Feb. 25 at home against CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They're entering their third year under head coach Phil Neville's guidance.
