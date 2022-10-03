Inter Miami forward Gonzalo Higuaín to retire after 2022 MLS season

Inter Miami CF forward Gonzalo Higuaín will retire after the 2022 MLS season, he announced in a press conference Monday.

That decision will cap a 17-and-a-half-year career for the longtime Argentina national team standout, having joined Inter Miami midway through their expansion campaign in 2020. It will also open a Designated Player slot for the Herons heading into 2023.

Higuaín will hang up his boots in outstanding form with Inter Miami, registering 12 goals and two assists in their last 15 games. They still have two regular-season games remaining and are looking to secure an Audi 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs berth, currently holding the Eastern Conference’s seventh-and-final spot as Decision Day approaches.