Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which Wild Card team can play spoiler?

Kickoff is set for 10:30 pm ET. You can watch for free on Apple TV. The winner faces LAFC in Round One.

The first Wild Card match of the postseason went to Atlanta United after the Five Stripes won 5-4 on penalties . Montréal fought back from a 2-0 deficit to send it to a shootout, but came up just short of the comeback.

Montréal made a heckuva push at the end of the season. Including last night’s draw over 90 minutes, they lost just once in their final eight games. I’m not sure that makes Laurent Courtois’ first year in charge a success, but at least they have some positive momentum heading into 2025.

None of it really went to plan for Atlanta, who were on the back foot for most of the game and then failed to hold onto the lead they had fallen into. But when you’re on the road in a must-win game for the second time in three days, you don’t really care how you get a win. They’ll obviously need to be much, much sharper to take down Miami. But for now, they can celebrate another big win.

Atlanta still almost saw it through though. But a foul from Lennon inches inside the box in the dying minutes of the game led to a Montréal penalty. Josef converted and the game went immediately to penalties. Despite blowing the lead, Atlanta survived and moved on in the shootout.

The Five Stripes, completely against the run of play, suddenly strung together a 45-pass (!) sequence that ended with Brooks Lennon heading home a stellar Pedro Amador cross. They doubled that lead a few moments later to head into halftime up 2-0. But Montréal fought back and eventually caught a break. A misplayed cross bounced right back to Josef Martínez inside the 18 and folks in Atlanta were well aware of how that turns out.

It ain’t going well for Vancouver

Portland host Vancouver tonight despite Vancouver being the higher seed. That’s just kind of the way things are going for the Whitecaps over the last month. The Whitecaps haven’t won an MLS game since Sept. 14. Only six teams have had a worse points-per-game record since Leagues Cup than the ‘Caps. It is…not good company. Over a 10-game stretch, Vancouver have been on a better pace than Toronto, Sporting KC, San Jose, New England, New York and Chicago. Only one of those teams made the playoffs and, well, they’re probably in a lot of trouble too.

What’s especially frustrating about that run of form for the Whitecaps is it coincides with the arrival of their newest DP Stuart Armstrong. Now, that’s not to say it’s Armstrong’s fault. But if Vancouver were going to turn into a team that can really compete with the best teams in the league, they need Armstrong to hit immediately. Instead, he’s only played 123 minutes. In the one game he started, he only played 58 minutes and Vancouver lost 1-0 to Minnesota.

There’s just not a ton of reason to believe in the Whitecaps right now. We know there’s a good team buried in there somewhere. Even if we haven’t seen them in a while. They can at least take solace in the idea this lull is due in part to short-term injuries to Brian White and Ryan Gauld, but those two haven’t missed enough team for this team to earn much sympathy for their run of form down the stretch.