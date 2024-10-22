Bandwagon fan guide: Who to root for in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs

You’ve seen a Rube Goldberg machine even if you don’t know what it’s called. It’s one of those hyper-complicated things where you do something like drop a marble off a ledge and watch as it goes through 30 different stages of contraptions before it rolls to its final location and sets off fireworks. They take forever to set up and the individual pieces aren’t spectacular, but the end product is actually really impressive. That’s Orlando City for the last two seasons. The first half of the year is spent setting things up and putting it all into the right spot and the second half is about setting everything into motion. They averaged 2.06 points per game over their final 17 matches in 2024 after averaging 1.00 in their first 17.