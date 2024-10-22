MLS Cup 2024 odds: Who's the favorite to win it all?

Are we trending towards an Inter Miami CF vs. LA Galaxy matchup in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7?
The odds from IMG Arena indicate as much, with the Supporters' Shield winners (Miami) and five-time league champions (LA) among the favorites to navigate through the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket.
Rounding out the top five? Defending champions Columbus Crew, LAFC and Seattle Sounders FC.
MLS Cup 2024 futures odds
TEAM
ODDS
1. Inter Miami CF
+150
2. LA Galaxy
+350
3. Columbus Crew
+625
4. LAFC
+700
5. Seattle Sounders FC
+1600
T-6. FC Cincinnati
+2000
T-6. Real Salt Lake
+2000
8. Houston Dynamo FC
+3300
T-9. New York City FC
+4000
T-9. Orlando City SC
+4000
11. Colorado Rapids
+5000
T-12. Charlotte FC
+6600
T-12. New York Red Bulls
+6600
T-14. Minnesota United FC
+10000
T-14. Portland Timbers
+10000
T-14. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
+10000
17. CF Montréal
+15000
18. Atlanta United
+20000
Odds provided by IMG Arena