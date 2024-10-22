Betting odds

MLS Cup 2024 odds: Who's the favorite to win it all?

MLSsoccer staff

Are we trending towards an Inter Miami CF vs. LA Galaxy matchup in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7?

The odds from IMG Arena indicate as much, with the Supporters' Shield winners (Miami) and five-time league champions (LA) among the favorites to navigate through the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs bracket.

Rounding out the top five? Defending champions Columbus Crew, LAFC and Seattle Sounders FC.

MLS Cup 2024 futures odds
TEAM
ODDS
1. Inter Miami CF
+150
2. LA Galaxy
+350
3. Columbus Crew
+625
4. LAFC
+700
5. Seattle Sounders FC
+1600
T-6. FC Cincinnati
+2000
T-6. Real Salt Lake
+2000
8. Houston Dynamo FC
+3300
T-9. New York City FC
+4000
T-9. Orlando City SC
+4000
11. Colorado Rapids
+5000
T-12. Charlotte FC
+6600
T-12. New York Red Bulls
+6600
T-14. Minnesota United FC
+10000
T-14. Portland Timbers
+10000
T-14. Vancouver Whitecaps FC
+10000
17. CF Montréal
+15000
18. Atlanta United
+20000

Odds provided by IMG Arena

Play the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge

MLSsoccer staff -
Player Availability Report - Wild Card matches

Bracketology: Which MLS Cup 2024 favorite has the hardest trophy path?
Bracketology: Which MLS Cup 2024 favorite has the hardest trophy path?
Vancouver Whitecaps, Portland Timbers treat Wild Card as "cup final"

Daniel Steres breaks LA Galaxy hearts | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Daniel Steres breaks LA Galaxy hearts | Energy Moment of the Matchday
Bandwagon fan guide: Who to root for in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
Bandwagon fan guide: Who to root for in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs
Goal: B. Lennon vs. MTL, 29'
Goal: B. Lennon vs. MTL, 29'
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 38?
What A Save! Who had the best stop in Matchday 38?
Player of the Month: Lionel Messi
Player of the Month: Lionel Messi
Energy Moment of the Matchday 38: Daniel Steres
Energy Moment of the Matchday 38: Daniel Steres