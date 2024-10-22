Transfer Tracker

Austin FC sign Owen Wolff to contract extension 

Extension

Austin FC have signed homegrown midfielder Owen Wolff to a contract extension through 2027 with an option for 2028, the club announced Tuesday.

The US youth international has made 86 appearances for Austin since debuting in 2021, tallying 3g/8a during that span.

"Owen is a young player with great potential, who already has significant experience playing games in MLS," sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said in a release. “We will continue to support his development during the following years.”

Wolff has made the 22 Under 22 presented by BODYARMOR list in back-to-back seasons. This year, the 19-year-old ranked No. 17.

"Austin FC is where I made my professional debut and I’ve grown a lot here in the last few seasons," said Wolff. "As a young player, I want to keep learning and improving and I feel this is a great place for me to do that."

Heading into 2025, Austin are seeking a new head coach after parting ways with Josh Wolff. They finished 10th in the Western Conference, five points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line.

