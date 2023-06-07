Your Wednesday Kickoff: What to know before a 5-match, 3-competition night

FC Cincinnati, Houston advance to US Open Cup semifinal
Cincinnati stayed unbeaten at home and took down Pittsburgh, 3-1. Meanwhile, Houston went on the road and thumped Chicago 4-1. Both teams moved one step closer to a…[checking]..."Concacaf Champions Cup” spot.
Concacaf rebrands premier regional competition, increases prize money
The Concacaf Champions League will be known as the Concacaf Champions Cup starting in 2024. The Concacaf Champions Cup champion will receive $5 million in financial distributions and prize money, an increase of more than five times compared with the Concacaf Champions League era. Of the 27 teams total, up to 10 MLS teams can qualify via different pathways. See the full details here.
US Open Cup, Canadian Championship and more tonight
CF Montréal and Vancouver face off in the Canadian Championship final, two US Open Cup games, barely one half of a game (DAL vs. STL) and a midweek bonus game between Atlanta United and LAFC. It’s a busy night. Check out the full schedule here. Or just keep reading while we try and figure out exactly what’s happening tonight.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
I’m not saying anything is worthy of being called junk tonight. I’m just saying this is like when you open that one drawer in your house and find some possibly used batteries, a key that you’d been missing, some coupons that might still be valid, a screwdriver and a seemingly endless assortment of things that don’t really fit together but might have a lot of importance at some point down the road. Let’s take a moment to sort through it all.
Wait, what competition is this?: This is a US Open Cup quarterfinal. The winner joins FC Cincinnati and Houston Dynamo FC in the semifinal round.
What are we watching for?: Birmingham sold out their allotment of general admission tickets for this one. It’s going to be a great atmosphere and already feels like one of those US Open Cup matchups where the lower league team comes out with their hair on fire and pulls off something special against the MLS side. This is a massive game for Birmingham and a total anxiety attack for an Inter Miami team that’s been spiraling and will be pressing to not be embarrassed. Either way, everyone gets to walk across the street afterward from Protective Stadium to the Top Golf. A perfect Birmingham night.
Wait, what competition is this?: Ok, so, this is an MLS game, but it’s only about 40 minutes of one. This game picks up right where this matchup left off in May before the teams were forced to abandon the game due to inclement weather. So, same lineups, same bench, and the game starts from 50:01 on the dot. Oh, also, it’s 0-0. Got it?
What are we watching for?: This could actually be kind of hilarious. I’m already giggling at St. Louis getting free rein to sprint for 40 minutes. They don’t have to conserve energy here. They don’t have to be exactly as tired as they were 50 minutes into the game that got abandoned. They can just haul for 40 minutes. It feels like when a Formula 1 weekend has a sprint race that let’s everyone go all out for 30 minutes of race time. Maybe we should have more sprint soccer games? Look, I’m just saying everyone should respect this as a data point for future tie-breaker ideas when it comes to Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, etc…
Wait, what competition is this?: This is a US Open Cup quarterfinal. The winner joins FC Cincinnati and Houston Dynamo FC in the semifinal round.
What are we watching for?: Both teams to take this one very seriously. This is likely their only shot at a trophy this year. A US Open Cup title won’t solve everything in LA, but it can’t hurt morale. Probably.
Wait, what competition is this?: This is the Canadian Championship. Not only that, but the final of the Canadian Championship. Winner grabs a Concacaf Champions Cup spot.
What are we watching for?: Julian Gressel and Brian White to step up in a huge game. They’ve been two of the best players in the league at their respective positions this year and we haven’t talked about it enough. They’re a major reason why Vancouver’s underlying numbers have been so excellent. CF Montréal are going to have their hands full on the road here, but they absolutely have it in them to pull off the upset on the road. The Whitecaps have a tendency to underperform at times.
Wait, what competition is this?: This is just a normal MLS game. It got pushed back thanks to the CCL Final. It almost seems kind of boring compared to everything else? But it’s also two of the biggest clubs in the league in a rare cross-conference matchup?
What are we watching for?: What version of LAFC are we going to get? The post-CCL hangover, or lackthereof, starts now.
“We’re a few guys short. What that means is opportunities for other guys to show not only what they can do, but to make arguments for themselves to consistently be in the starting lineup,” LAFC manager Steve Cherundolo said.
The good news for LAFC is they’re extremely deep and it’s extremely difficult to go across the country and put together anything resembling quality soccer in MLS. They may just be fine. Or maybe Atlanta put together a performance like they did against New England… without all the crippling mistakes.
NYCFC center back Martins out after knee surgery: New York City FC will be without center back Thiago Martins for roughly two months. The club announced Tuesday that he’s undergone a left knee scope procedure. The Brazilian defender, 28, will begin rehab immediately and is expected to make a full recovery and return to training in six to eight weeks.
- Ari Liljenwall wrote about a Vancouver Whitecaps-CF Montréal rivalry with a different edge in the Canadian Championship final.
- Take a look at which MLS players were called up for the June international window.
- Christian Pulisic is finding refuge with the USMNT after a "really tough season" at Chelsea.
- Joe Lowery picked out seven bubble players who could meet Arsenal in the MLS All-Star Game.
- Power Rankings.
- Take a look at the CCL Best XI.
Good luck out there. Put your foot through it.