Your Wednesday Kickoff: What to know before a 5-match, 3-competition night

Wait, what competition is this?: Ok, so, this is an MLS game, but it’s only about 40 minutes of one. This game picks up right where this matchup left off in May before the teams were forced to abandon the game due to inclement weather. So, same lineups, same bench, and the game starts from 50:01 on the dot. Oh, also, it’s 0-0. Got it?

What are we watching for?: This could actually be kind of hilarious. I’m already giggling at St. Louis getting free rein to sprint for 40 minutes. They don’t have to conserve energy here. They don’t have to be exactly as tired as they were 50 minutes into the game that got abandoned. They can just haul for 40 minutes. It feels like when a Formula 1 weekend has a sprint race that let’s everyone go all out for 30 minutes of race time. Maybe we should have more sprint soccer games? Look, I’m just saying everyone should respect this as a data point for future tie-breaker ideas when it comes to Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, etc…