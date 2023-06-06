Matchday

CCL Best XI: Bouanga, Vela highlight 5 LAFC players named

CCL Best XI 6.6.23
Jonathan Sigal

LAFC fell short of their ultimate goal in the 2023 Concacaf Champions League, but still impressed throughout the confederation’s marquee club tournament – placing five players on this year’s Best XI.

The Black & Gold’s representatives are forwards Dénis Bouanga and Carlos Vela, left back Diego Palacios, center back Aaron Long and goalkeeper John McCarthy.

They’re joined by five Club León players, a group that defeated them 3-1 on aggregate in last week’s two-legged final. One Tigres UANL player is also present, making it six total from Liga MX and five total from MLS.

  • F: Víctor Dávila (Club León), Carlos Vela (LAFC), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC)
  • M: Elías Hernández (Club León), Luis Quiñones (Tigres UANL), Fidel Ambríz (Club León)
  • D: Diego Palacios (LAFC), Adonis Frías (Club León), Aaron Long (LAFC), Iván Moreno (Club León)
  • GK: John McCarthy (LAFC)
LAFC_Bouanga_Denis_HEA_1080x1080
Dénis Bouanga
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

Bouanga, with seven goals and four assists in eight CCL games, finished as the competition’s Golden Boot winner. The Gabon international scored LAFC's lone goal in the final, tallying late in a 2-1 Leg 1 defeat at Club León.

LAFC_Vela_Carlos_HEA_1080x1080
Carlos Vela
Forward · Los Angeles Football Club

With three goals and two assists in eight games, Vela helped LAFC reach their second CCL final in four years (also fell in 2020 to Tigres).

LAFC_Palacios_Diego_HEA_1080x1080
Diego Palacios
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

Palacios recorded 16 steals and 10 clearances, while completing almost 84% of his passes – all as LAFC advanced past Alajuelense (Costa Rica), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (MLS) and Philadelphia Union (MLS) before coming up just short against Club León (Liga MX).

LAFC_Long_Aaron_HEA_1080x1080
Aaron Long
Defender · Los Angeles Football Club

Long, a US international center back, grew into the tournament after signing in free agency this winter. The ex-New York Red Bulls captain completed nearly 95% of his passes and notched 16 steals and 13 clearances.

LAFC_Mccarthy_John_HEA_1080x1080
John McCarthy
Goalkeeper · Los Angeles Football Club

McCarthy won the CCL Best Goalkeeper Award after conceding just six goals during the tournament in eight games. He also recorded four clean sheets and made 33 saves.

LAFC in 2023 CCL

  • Round of 16: 4-2 aggregate win vs. Alajuelense (Costa Rica)
  • Quarterfinal: 6-0 aggregate win vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (MLS)
  • Semifinal: 4-1 aggregate win vs. Philadelphia Union (MLS)
  • Final: 3-1 aggregate loss vs. Club León (Liga MX)

2023 Concacaf Champions League Bracket

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Concacaf Champions League Los Angeles Football Club Carlos Vela Dénis Bouanga John McCarthy Diego Palacios Aaron Long Matchday

Related Stories

USMNT focus: Which U-20 World Cup players are likeliest to move up?
Team of the Matchday: Petrović, Torres reinforce potential in Matchday 17
How to watch & stream 2023 US Open Cup
More News
More News
NYCFC center back Thiago Martins out after knee surgery

NYCFC center back Thiago Martins out after knee surgery
Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati eclipse LAFC, Columbus & Orlando surge
Power Rankings

Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati eclipse LAFC, Columbus & Orlando surge
Your Tuesday Kickoff: Are FC Cincinnati a sure thing to win a trophy in 2023?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Tuesday Kickoff: Are FC Cincinnati a sure thing to win a trophy in 2023?
MLS All-Star voting: 7 bubble players who could meet Arsenal
Voices: Joseph Lowery

MLS All-Star voting: 7 bubble players who could meet Arsenal
CCL Best XI: Bouanga, Vela highlight 5 LAFC players named
Concacaf Champions League

CCL Best XI: Bouanga, Vela highlight 5 LAFC players named
USMNT focus: Which U-20 World Cup players are likeliest to move up?
Columnist: Jonathan Sigal

USMNT focus: Which U-20 World Cup players are likeliest to move up?
More News
Video
Video
Player of the Matchday 17: Julián Carranza
0:45

Player of the Matchday 17: Julián Carranza
What did LAFC get wrong in CCL Final vs. Club León?
8:58
Extratime

What did LAFC get wrong in CCL Final vs. Club León?
St. Louis vs. Houston red card? Video Review intervenes on tussle
5:16
Instant Replay

St. Louis vs. Houston red card? Video Review intervenes on tussle
Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
2:08

Golazos galore! | Vote for your Goal of the Matchday
More Video