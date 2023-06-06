Vancouver Whitecaps, CF Montréal rivalry hits different in Canadian Championship final

There's more than just a trophy on the line when Vancouver Whitecaps FC and CF Montréal face off in the Canadian Championship final, which kicks off Wednesday at BC Place (10 pm ET | OneSoccer in Canada; FS2 in United States).

To hear Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini tell it, the silverware is just part of the equation. The matchup also awards a spot in the newly-rebranded 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup to the winner, along with spotlighting rivalries between the Canadian participants that Sartini says might get overlooked elsewhere.

"We are all about winning trophies," Sartini said on Tuesday. "At the end of the year, it’s all about that. It’s all about two things basically: winning a competition and try to get the [Audi MLS Cup] Playoffs. At least one of the two we need to achieve. I think we can achieve both this season, maybe even more.

"...When we have the possibility to play in the national stage, I think it’s really important because it really, for me, puts the rivalry with the other big clubs that we have in Canada, like Montréal and Toronto and all the regional rivalry that we get with Vancouver FC, with Pacific, but I will include also Cavalry… For us, in a much bigger perspective, that counts more for people who actually are involved in soccer in this country."

For the Whitecaps, it's an opportunity to repeat following their triumph in the cup competition last season, this time against a CF Montréal side that Sartini noted has looked resurgent in recent weeks under first-year boss Hernan Losada. After stumbling out of the gate in 2023, CFM have climbed back into the mix for the Eastern Conference playoff picture, while also managing to embark on their own successful CanChamp run.

"We need to have a lot of respect [for them]," Sartini said. "They’re a much better team than when we played them two months ago and we beat them [5-0] here. But I still think that if we play our best game… at the end, the celebrations [will be] in English, not in French."

To boost those prospects, Sartini said he's expecting an electric atmosphere at BC Place from those fans hoping to see the club lift the trophy again on their home field.