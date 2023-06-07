US Open Cup: FC Cincinnati, Houston Dynamo march into semifinals

FC Cincinnati and Houston Dynamo FC booked their spots in the US Open Cup semifinals, moving one step closer to a Concacaf Champions Cup (formerly Concacaf Champions League) Tuesday night.

Three more MLS teams are in action Wednesday, with Inter Miami CF taking on Birmingham Legion FC and Real Salt Lake hosting the LA Galaxy . All rounds build towards a Sept. 27 final, a Concacaf Champions Cup spot, prize money and silverware are up for grabs.

Then Barreal struck arguably the goal of the tournament, connecting on an Acosta corner kick with a left-footed full volley from outside the box to secure FC Cincinnati’s passage to the semifinals. Barreal wasn't doe though, setting up Arias for a powerful headed goal in second-half stoppage time one minute before Tola Showunmi's cosmetic strike for the USL Championship side.

The breakthrough came in the 56th minute. Lucho Acosta played a ball into the box where Dominique Badji spun and took a touch for Brandon Vazquez , who slipped his first-time finish inside the far post.

Alvaro Barreal scored a second-half golazo and set up a Santiago Arias headed goal in second-half stoppage time to help lead FC Cincinnati to a 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Riverhounds at TQL Stadium Tuesday. Either Inter Miami or Birmingham Legion FC await in the semifinals.

Chicago Fire FC 1, Houston Dynamo FC 4

Powered by a brace by Aliyu Ibrahim, Houston Dynamo FC cruised to the semifinals following a 4-1 win over Chicago Fire FC at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview Tuesday night.

Dynamo FC, who will take on the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between Real Salt Lake and the LA Galaxy in the next round, raced out to a two-goal lead just past the half-hour mark. Amine Bassi converted a penalty kick in the 12th minute after Arnaud Souquet pulled down Nelson Quiñónes in the box. And then Ibrahim ran onto Adalberto Carrasquilla’s through ball and beat Spencer Richey inside the near post in the 31st minute.

Souquet atoned for his penalty foul, flicking Xherdan Shaqiri’s corner kick inside the far post to pull Fire FC within a goal in the 40th minute.

Ibrahim added his second goal just before the hour mark, tapping in the rebound of Quiñónes’ saved shot to extend Houston’s lead to 3-1. Quiñónes then tacked on a fourth goal, knocking in a Hector Herrera cross in the 74th minute

