Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati eclipse LAFC, Columbus & Orlando surge

They didn’t bring their best against Club Léon in the CCL Final. Léon were outstanding. It is what it is. Now, they have to stare down a CCL hangover. It seems like they’re uniquely equipped to handle that kind of thing and they’ve avoided major injuries, but there’s something that feels inevitable about teams trending downward after making it to the final. It will be fascinating to see how LAFC handle their upcoming games and how they go about a Secondary Transfer Window that could potentially see some outgoings and maybe a new Designated Player.