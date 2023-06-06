NYCFC center back Thiago Martins out after knee surgery

New York City FC will be without center back Thiago Martins for roughly two months, as the club announced Tuesday he’s undergone a left knee scope procedure.

The Brazilian defender, 28, will begin rehab immediately and is expected to make a full recovery and return to training in six to eight weeks.

Martins holds a Designated Player spot for NYCFC and has grown in importance this season, often partnering with Maxime Chanot after the offseason departure of Alex Callens. Now in his second season with NYCFC, Martins has 0g/3a in 40 regular-season games (39 starts) after joining from City Football Group sister side Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.

With Martins likely out through the start of Leagues Cup in late July, NYCFC are expected to lean upon homegrowns Justin Haak and James Sands to help support the backline alongside Chanot. Tony Alfaro also offers depth at the position.